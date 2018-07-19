Opinion: Germany is forgetting how to have a rational debate

Initially, Turkish-German footballer Mesut Özil's photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan merely caused some slight irritation. Indeed, it was an issue that, quite honestly, paled in comparison with other problems besetting the world. Özil's picture, which made the rounds of the internet, could have sparked an interesting debate on what kind of role an athlete who represents his or her country at a major sports competition plays in society. Or on how loyal such an athlete should be to that country. Or on the boundaries between a public role and the private sphere. Or, of course, on why politicians are allowed to pose with despots without fearing rebuke, while national athletes are not.

All of these are very interesting questions, which were discussed rather productively prior to the start of the football World Cup tournament. But then, when the German football team crashed out of the tournament in the group phase, the country revealed its dark side.

Özil made a scapegoat

Now, Mesut Özil was suddenly made a scapegoat for the catastrophic failure of the German football squad. The public zeroed in on him without mercy. Racist slurs dominated the discourse. And rationally critiquing Özil's relationship with the divisive Turkish president became almost impossible. Much of the public debate suddenly centered on the alleged lack of patriotic loyalty displayed by people with "immigrant backgrounds."

Germany, it seems, is losing its ability as a society to engage in rational dialogue and weigh one argument against the other. We are apparently forgetting the rules of civility that are needed if important political debates based on a fairly conducted exchange of arguments are to take place within a secure framework.

Power is everything

Ines Pohl, DW's editor in chief

On social media and even in government, differing opinions are treated like irreconcilable questions of faith. Power, apparently, is everything. And counterarguments are not seen as contributions to the debate, but fiercely opposed as attacks.

It may sound obvious, but debates depend on people actually listening to each other. If societies are to progress, we need spaces where we can encounter each other with empathy, motivated by a desire to first try and understand each other and then possibly reevaluate our own convictions. For a debate to produce fruitful results, those taking part must previously agree that arguments are what count and that cementing one's own preconceived opinions is not the point of the exercise.

A new zeitgeist

The heated public debate over Mesut Özil illustrates just how polarized Germany really is. And how great the threat is that here, too, as in so many other countries, the desire for a strong leader to take charge and snuff out dissenting opinions could end up dominating.

Many discussions on social media seem to indicate that such a terrible change in zeitgeist is underway.

It is up to each one of us to halt this trend by always critically reflecting on the way we ourselves engage in discussions.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Wunderkind Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Bremen and beyond Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Paragon of integration In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures King of Hearts Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures World Champion Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Erdogan controversy Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures End of an era Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures 'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose' In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



