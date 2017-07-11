Opinion: Bucha — Dark despotism must not be allowed to win

Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Mariupol, Trostianets — the list of Ukrainian places, which in the eyes of the world community stands for the horrors of the Russian war of aggression, is getting ever longer.

Men whose hands were bound and then executed with a shot to the head, women who were gunned down after they left their basements, bombed-out schools and hospitals — the indiscriminate killing of civilians seems characteristic Russian actions against Ukrainians in this war. Social media has been literally flooded with eyewitness accounts and harrowing pictures after Ukrainian towns were liberated from Russian control.

First the Germans, now the Russians

One of the scenes of Russian barbarism — lesser known internationally than Mariupol or Bucha — is Peremoha. Some 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Kyiv, the place was largely destroyed and looted after a month-long Russian occupation. Yet Peremoha's tale of suffering is special.

Prior to 1945, it was called Yadlivka and became a symbol for the atrocities of an occupying army. During the World War II, German troops burned the village to the ground to punish the local population for supporting partisan resistance. The village was rebuilt after the war and was renamed Peremoha, which in Ukrainian means "victory."

Watch video 04:15 'Very hard to see' how Bucha killings 'could be staged': DW's Nick Connolly

Six decades later, as a student I was allowed to work on a special project there — over a number of years in summer camps, young Germans and Ukrainians together helped rebuild the school in Peremoha. This lived experience and accompanying attempt at reconciliation helped shape me, along with many others in Germany and Ukraine. Doing good and coming to terms with the crimes of past generations together provides a special foundation for true friendships, for looking together toward the future.

It's the best defense for assuring that the atrocities of the past never get repeated.

DW's Eugen Theise

Friendship following reconciliation with Germany

I am happy that today's Germany and Ukraine are united by a friendship that is based on shared values such as democracy and freedom. For all the justified criticism about dodgy German gas deals with Russia and the years-long appeasement of the dictator in Moscow, Germany is now standing by Ukraine in its hour of need — whether by helping refugees or by supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Eight decades following the German war of aggression in Ukraine, it is now the Russians who are destroying the country. And just like the German occupiers of decades past, today's invaders, too, lack compassion for the civilian population. For the Germans, the Ukrainians were "subhuman." For the Russians of today, Ukrainians are archenemies who need to be eliminated because their aspiration for freedom and self-determination is perceived in the post-imperial Russian understanding as an existential threat.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Up-and-coming leaders In 2002, Angela Merkel was the head of what was then Germany's main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Putin was the fresh-faced president of a new and modern Russia. After meeting Putin in the Kremlin, Merkel reportedly joked to her aides that she had passed the "KGB test" of holding his gaze — an allusion to Putin's earlier career in the Soviet security agency.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad New chancellor in town Putin had built a friendship with Angela Merkel's predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, and the two men remain close to this day. By late 2005, however, it was clear that Merkel was set to dethrone the Social Democrat Schröder. Talking to Merkel in Russia's Berlin embassy, Putin pledged to expand the ties between the two countries. Merkel described the dialogue as "very open."

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad A friendly ear for Putin About a year later, Putin shared his impressions of the woman who had since become Germany's chancellor: "We don't know each other on a very personal level, but I'm impressed by her ability to listen," he told Germany's public broadcaster MDR from Dresden, adding that listening was a rare skill among female politicians.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad A gap in Merkel's armor The German chancellor has a well-known fear of dogs. Still, Putin let his black lab Konni wonder around the Sochi venue when he welcomed Merkel there in January 2007. Was he trying to intimidate her? Merkel seems to think so: "I believe the Russian president knew very well that I wasn't thrilled by the idea of meeting his dog, but he still brought it with him," the chancellor said in 2015.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Too thin-skinned on media By 2012, Vladimir Putin had taken on a harsher course towards the press and political dissenters. When asked about media freedom while in Saint Petersburg, Merkel responded with a barely hidden jab at her fellow leader: "If I were to get sulky every time I opened a newspaper, I wouldn't last three days as chancellor," she said.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Talks continue into the ice age Relations between Moscow and the West took a steep plunge after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, Putin told German media that he still maintained a "business-like relationship" with the German chancellor. "I trust her. She is a very open person. She, like anyone else, is subject to certain limitations, but she is honestly attempting to solve the crises," he told Bild, a German daily.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad No insult intended but ... "I don't mean to insult anybody, but Ms. Merkel's statement is an outburst of a long-accumulated anger over limited sovereignty," Putin told the press in 2017, commenting on an election campaign address that the German leader had given in Munich. Merkel's so-called "beer tent" speech saw her urge Europeans to rely on themselves amidst disputes with US President Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Rolling with it Just a month after Putin's remarks on sovereignty, the two leaders were photographed talking at a G-20 summit in Hamburg. While the topic remains a mystery, both Merkel and Putin used strong gestures. At one point, as Putin wags his finger Merkel looks away from him and rolls her eyes. The moment quickly went viral.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad 'We have to talk to each other' When Merkel arrived in Sochi in 2018, Putin welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers. An offer of peace? An act of gallantry? Sexism? The rationale didn't really matter in the big picture. Appearing alongside Putin, Merkel said dialogue needed to go on. "Even if there are grave differences of opinion on some issues, we have to talk to each other, because otherwise you just sink into silence."

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad Handshake in 2020 Angela Merkel met with the Russian President in the Kremlin in January 2020. Later, relations again deteriorated over the Russian involvement in Ukraine, but also over its treatment of dissidents. Most notably of dissident Alexei Navalny who was arrested upon his return to Russia from medical treatment in Germany. Author: Jan D. Walter, Darko Janjevic



Hatred of 'Ukrainian traitors'

In the minds of most Russians, their lost empire never ceased to exist. And in this shockingly backward mindset, Ukraine's pro-Western trajectory constitutes high treason. According to the Levada Center, an independent Russian polling organization, 86% of Russians approve of what their army is doing in Ukraine.

In Stalinist society, as it is now being revived by Vladimir Putin, the "enemies of the people" receive the maximum punishment possible.

The Ukrainians knew this before the start of the war, even in Peremoha. Just 30 kilometers east of the village in a suburb of Kyiv shortly before the beginning of World War II, thousands of Ukrainians were systematically shot and buried after the Moscow regime under Josef Stalin declared them enemies.

Today, all Ukrainians are considered to be traitors and enemies if they do not cheer the occupiers.

The Ukrainians can only win

As disturbing as the indiscriminate killing and looting by the invaders is, the successful defense of Kyiv and other cities is inspiring. The West must not shy away from supporting Ukraine at all costs, even in the face of further escalation from Moscow. A victory for Ukrainians against the Russian despot would be an opportunity for all of Europe. For the Europe that is on the side of Ukraine, that is currently reinventing itself as a community of moral values.

Europe's peaceful future is at stake. A military fiasco could create cracks in Russia's cult of war, which has been cultivated for decades. For years now, the aggressive dictatorship in Moscow has been whipping up its own population into a frenzy of war through massive propaganda. The criminal regime insidiously derives its legitimacy from the myth of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany.

Watch video 00:57 Zelenskyy: 'Are you ready to close the UN?'

As long as the Russians, in their revisionist delusion, imagine themselves as invincible, there will be no lasting peace in Europe. For while we in Europe have learned from the Second World War that such horrors must never be repeated, in Russia the motto "we can do it again" enjoys great popularity. This is about nothing less than the conquest of Berlin.

Peremoha means "victory." The destroyed village will be rebuilt once again after victory over the Russians. Whether the Russians will reflect on the fate of this village, as the Germans once did, will depend in large part on what remains of Putin's criminal regime after the ruins of this war.

This opinion piece was originally written in German.