Opinion: Angelique Kerber's Wimbledon glory a sporting reminder

After the football team crashed out of the World Cup in Russia, Germany's sporting summer needed saving. Angelique Kerber's maiden Wimbledon title did more than that though. It was a reminder that there is far more sport to enjoy than just the one where the Germans always (used to) win.

Sports such as tennis have a hard enough time getting recognition in the face of football, let alone in a World Cup summer. And while Kerber's moment will be bigger with Germany's team long departed from Russia, why should her success be a footnote either way?

Every aspect of Kerber's title win was what we want sport to be. Two top players with two different narratives using their different styles to try to win it all.

It was the comeback champion against the resurgence of a former number one; the all-round game against speed and agility. It was captivating and, in a summer dominated even more than usual by male sport, it was inspirational to watch two of the best female athletes in their sport play against one another.

To see Kerber win was perhaps the most remarkable part of it all. After all the struggles of being ranked number one and two years after losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final, Kerber exorcised some demons to win her first Wimbledon title and her third Grand Slam.

Kerber is now not just one of Germany's greatest athletes, but one of tennis' greats.

From her focus when the rest of the top seeds dropped out to finding an answer against the most successful athlete of the current era in the final, Kerber was majestic. When Williams' power looked too much, Kerber found a response. When the chances to break came, Kerber didn't hesitate. And when the momentum threatened to swing, Kerber squashed it.

But Kerber's moment must not be allowed to be squashed. This was a great moment for German sport, and that must be recognized. Sporting success isn't always necessarily measured in wins but, in the face of football's dominance, victory is often all that other sports have left.

And Kerber's victory was brilliant.