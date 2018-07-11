 Opinion: Angelique Kerber′s Wimbledon glory a sporting reminder | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.07.2018

Opinion

Opinion: Angelique Kerber's Wimbledon glory a sporting reminder

After a summer that started with sporting disappointment, Angelique Kerber gave Germany's sports fans reason to cheer. DW's Jonathan Harding argues Kerber's win was also a reminder of the greatness of other sports.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Frauen Finale Williams - Kerber (Reuters/A. Boyers)

After the football team crashed out of the World Cup in Russia, Germany's sporting summer needed saving. Angelique Kerber's maiden Wimbledon title did more than that though. It was a reminder that there is far more sport to enjoy than just the one where the Germans always (used to) win.

Sports such as tennis have a hard enough time getting recognition in the face of football, let alone in a World Cup summer. And while Kerber's moment will be bigger with Germany's team long departed from Russia, why should her success be a footnote either way?

Every aspect of Kerber's title win was what we want sport to be. Two top players with two different narratives using their different styles to try to win it all. 

It was the comeback champion against the resurgence of a former number one; the all-round game against speed and agility. It was captivating and, in a summer dominated even more than usual by male sport, it was inspirational to watch two of the best female athletes in their sport play against one another.

Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding (DW/P.Henriksen)

DW's Jonathan Harding

To see Kerber win was perhaps the most remarkable part of it all. After all the struggles of being ranked number one and two years after losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final, Kerber exorcised some demons to win her first Wimbledon title and her third Grand Slam. 

Kerber is now not just one of Germany's greatest athletes, but one of tennis' greats.

From her focus when the rest of the top seeds dropped out to finding an answer against the most successful athlete of the current era in the final, Kerber was majestic. When Williams' power looked too much, Kerber found a response. When the chances to break came, Kerber didn't hesitate. And when the momentum threatened to swing, Kerber squashed it.

But Kerber's moment must not be allowed to be squashed. This was a great moment for German sport, and that must be recognized. Sporting success isn't always necessarily measured in wins but, in the face of football's dominance, victory is often all that other sports have left.

And Kerber's victory was brilliant.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Frauen Finale Williams - Kerber

Germany's Angelique Kerber defeats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final 14.07.2018

Angelique Kerber is the first German to win the title since Steffi Graf's victory in 1996. She previously won the 2016 Australian and 2016 US Open.

Wimbledon Halbfinale Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal to make fifth Wimbledon final 14.07.2018

After a marathon first semifinal, Novak Djokovic triumphed over Rafael Nadal in a rollercoaster match between two of the game's modern greats. He will face Kevin Anderson in a final which will see a clash of styles.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Halbfinale John Isner - Kevin Anderson

Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson holds nerve to beat John Isner in epic semifinal 13.07.2018

In 2010, John Isner won the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon. Eight years on, the American was on the losing side of another epic, as Kevin Anderson reached the final in a match that took 6 hours 36 minutes.

