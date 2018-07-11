 Germany′s Angelique Kerber defeats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Germany's Angelique Kerber defeats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final

Angelique Kerber is the first German to win the title since Steffi Graf's victory in 1996. She previously won the 2016 Australian and 2016 US Open.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Frauen Finale Williams - Kerber (Reuters/T. Melville)

Angelique Kerber became the first German to win Wimbledon since Steffi Graf in 1996 on Saturday after beating seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

For the German number one from Kiel, it was her third Grand Slam title following previous triumphs at the Australian and US Opens – and it crowned a stunning return to form after a disappointing 2017.

Kerber, 30, last reached this stage of Wimbledon in 2016 when she was beaten by the same opponent – who has since given birth to a baby girl and suffered with illness.

It would have been a dream return to the court for the American legend, but Kerber set the tone right from the start on Centre Court.


Kerber takes control

She broke serve in the very first game before holding her own serve to establish a 2-0 lead and, although Williams broke back immediately, the 11th seeded Kerber wasn't deterred and broke two more times to take the first set 6-3.

Kerber was attempting a range of different shots, not all of which were coming off but she was fortunate that Williams wasn't able to capitalize.

At 1-1 in the second set, Kerber played a shot while toppling backwards which her opponent returned. Then she attempted to lob Williams at the net rather than passing her, but the American got it back. Finally Kerber did go down the line and Williams returned into the net – another unforced error, one of an incredible 20 which the American had made by the midway point in the second set.

In the sixth game, Kerber finally got her shot choices right, smashing home two pin-point passing shots on her way to breaking the Williams serve. A 4-2 lead was then consolidated to 5-2 and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams appeared to have little answer.

Kerber finally saw the final out, forcing Williams to fire into the net and securing an historic triumph. 

"This is just a dream come true for me," Kerber told British public broadcaster BBC before paying tribute to her opponent who she described as an "inspiration for all of us."

"I knew I had to play my best tennis to beat Serena," she continued. "I think I'm the first German to win since Steffi which is just amazing!" 

Related content

Wimbledon Halbfinale Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal to make fifth Wimbledon final 14.07.2018

After a marathon first semifinal, Novak Djokovic triumphed over Rafael Nadal in a rollercoaster match between two of the game's modern greats. He will face Kevin Anderson in a final which will see a clash of styles.

Tennis Wimbledon 2018 Halbfinale John Isner - Kevin Anderson

Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson holds nerve to beat John Isner in epic semifinal 13.07.2018

In 2010, John Isner won the longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon. Eight years on, the American was on the losing side of another epic, as Kevin Anderson reached the final in a match that took 6 hours 36 minutes.

Großbritannien Wimbledon 2016 Serena Williams und Angelique Kerber im Finale

Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber seeking redemption against Serena Williams 13.07.2018

Two years ago, Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final. Since that match, Williams has become a mother and Kerber has had to cope with a severe loss of form. But on Saturday, they meet again.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 