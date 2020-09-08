One Photo – A Whole World

Zanele Muholi and the Other South Africa

Zanele Muholi uses their camera to capture the stories of South Africa’s Black LGBTQ community. Their works are a rebellion against discrimination, hate, and violence, while also speaking about the joy and pride of being queer South Africans.

Alexander Steffen and Lost Berlin

Berlin is a constantly changing city. Photographer Alexander Steffen is documenting this transience in the project Vanishing Berlin. For decades, he has been immortalizing places that have shaped the city - before they disappear forever.

Elsa, Johanna & Different Identities

Photographers Elsa Parra and Johanna Benaïnous have perfected the game of transformation. They take portraits of themselves as bored housewives, rebellious teenagers, mothers, daughters, and lovers.

James Mollison and Children’s Dreams

A boy in the US sleeps in a bed that looks like a car; a Cambodian child sleeps on an old tire. For his photography project Where Children Sleep, James Mollison explores childhood inequality around the world.

Wim Wenders and the Story of His Life

It began as a way to prepare for filming - using photographs as notes. Soon, however, director Wim Wenders became charmed by Polaroid pictures, and they became his diary. Today, they provide fascinating documentation into a creative life.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 29.01.2022 – 05:02 UTC

SAT 29.01.2022 – 11:30 UTC

SAT 29.01.2022 – 20:30 UTC

SUN 30.01.2022 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 30.01.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 30.01.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 31.01.2022 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 01.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4





DW Deutsch+

SUN 30.01.2022 – 07:30 UTC

MON 31.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3