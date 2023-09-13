One of Germany's most spectacular car museums

Cars and TransportationGermanyOne of Germany's most spectacular car museumsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermanyPierre Pretsch09/13/2023September 13, 2023The little town of Dietzhölztal-Ewersbach in Hessen, north of Frankfurt, boasts a new attraction: the National Auto Museum, a unique private collection featuring some 150 valuable rarities, a real paradise for car fans.https://p.dw.com/p/4W6u8Advertisement