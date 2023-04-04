One dead, several injured in Dutch passenger train accident

One person has been killed and 30 more were injured when a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, according to local media. Rescue personnel evacuated passengers from the crash, where a fire reportedly broke out.

One person has been reported dead and several "seriously injured" Tuesday when a passenger train derailed after a collision with construction equipment on a track some eight kilometers (five miles) north of The Hague in southern Netherlands, Dutch emergency services said.

Emergency services were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, ANP reported.



Some 60 people were aboard the double-decker night train from the city of Leiden. Reuters news agency is reporting that 30 of them were injured.

"This is an incredibly tragic accident. I sympathize with the victims. Unfortunately, there is also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of the people involved," said Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink.

How did the Netherlands Railway accident accident occur?

The front carriage derailed and plowed into a field, around 3:30 a.m. (CET) according to Dutch news agency ANP, while the second car was on its side, a third car remained upright and fire broke out in the rear carriage but was extinguished.

Emergency services workers said "Several dozen injured people are being treated at the spot and taken to hospital if necessary," adding, "Specialists are working to secure the train." A fire department spokesperson said that 19 people had been hospitalized and that 11 were taken to nearby homes for shelter.

Emergency services and ambulances rushed to the scene as did a trauma helicopter.

Emergency services and a trauma helicopter rushed to the scene to treat the many injured, transporting some to nearby hospitals Image: Kyrlian de Bot/REUTERS

The Dutch Railways (NS) said trains to and from Leiden were suspended due to the collision.

A spokesperson for Hollands Midden emergency services said no passengers remained on the train and that investigators from the country's Dutch Safety Board were on the scene.

Authorities asked that people stay away to allow emergency services workers to conduct their work.

An NS spokesperson said, "Emergencey services were quickly on the scene," noting that "Our first concern is for the people on the train, passengers and our colleagues."

Initial reports suggested the passenger train collided with a freight train, updates say the train may have collided with construction materials on the tracks.

"We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out," a passenger told local reporters from Omroep West television news. "We couldn't initially get out of the train because there was no electricity," said the man, who appeared to be in a state of shock.

More to come soon on this breaking news.

rmt,js/sms (Reuters, AFP)