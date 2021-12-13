 On thin ice - Rising temperatures in Lapland | Close up - The Current Affairs Documentary | DW | 17.01.2022

Close up

On thin ice - Rising temperatures in Lapland

Winter in Lapland is no longer as cold as it used to be, with dire repercussions. The ice is melting. We meet three women whose lives in their homeland are directly affected by climate change.

Malin Brännström is Indigenous Sami. She and her husband are reindeer herders in Swedish Lapland. But free-range reindeer are under threat from rising temperatures. Geography professor Gunhild Ninis Rosqvist previously headed a research station at the foot of the Kebnekaise. She drew attention to the alarming melt rate of the mountain’s southern peak, which lost its status as Sweden’s highest peak in 2019. Victoria Harnesk spends her summers in the Laponian area, where only the Sami live. These days, it’s possible to take a dip in the Akkajaure reservoir near the Arctic Circle.

