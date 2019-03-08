 On the frontlines with women war photographers | Arts | DW | 08.03.2019

Arts

On the frontlines with women war photographers

There may not be a 'female' perspective on war, but a new exhibition shows how the work of women conflict photographers has been vital in creating an accurate picture of war throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

  • A woman shots with a small revolver as she is silhouetted against the sky (International Center of Photography)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Gerda Taro: The anti-fascist

    A German-Jew, Gerda Taro fled Germany in 1933; in 1936, she set out with Robert Capa to photograph the Spanish Civil War. Not neutral in her political beliefs, Taro captured the resistance to General Franco, including this woman, a member of the Republican militia, conducting target practice on a beach near Barcelona. Taro's work was groundbreaking, influencing public sentiment across Europe.

  • An woman stands against a wall and amid children with a look of concern on her face and her hand held to her cheek (International Center of Photography)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Women and children first

    Taro was the first woman conflict photographer to die while shooting images on the frontline. She quickly made a name for herself, even though she initially released images both her and Capa's names, many of which were later solely attributed to him. Her shots from the Spanish Civil War focused especially on civilians — namely women and children, as in this photo of refugees in southern Spain.

  • Heaps of clothing with prisoners sorting through them in front of a barbed wire fence (Lee Miller Archives)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Lee Miller: Vogue at war

    One of four women photographers allowed to travel with the US Army in Europe at the end of World War II, Lee Miller provided stunning images of the liberation of the concentration camps Dachau and Buchenwald for Vogue. Before the war, Miller was a part of the surrealist circle, counting photographer Man Ray as a friend. Her art background shows in the composition of photos of the worst atrocities.

  • Carolyn Cole stands in front of a portrait of Saddam Hussein on the wall (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Carolyn Cole: Capturing America’s endless wars

    A photographer for the Los Angeles Times, Carolyn Cole was well into her career as a photojournalist focusing on natural disasters and Central American conflicts when 9/11 happened. She then traveled to Afghanistan as the US invaded, and later, to Iraq. Cole has shifted her work in recent years to focusing on natural disasters.

  • A woman holds out her hands at a gunman as children run by and buildings burn in the background (Succession Françoise Demulder/Roger-Viollet)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Francoise Demulder: Award-winning massacre

    Demulder traveled to Vietnam at the height of the war and used the camera to capture events she witnessed in Saigon when the US evacuated. She later went to Lebanon during the civil war, where she took this picture in 1976 of a massacre in a Palestinian refugee camp. She was the first woman to receive the World Press Photo Award for the photo, which was originally turned down for publication.

  • Men and women hold up their hands to be searched against a yellow bus (Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Susan Meiselas: The 'aestheticization of conflict'

    For much of the 20th century, conflict photography was done in black and white. Susan Meiselas was one of the first women photographers to use color, sparking controversy over the "aestheticization of conflict." Her photos of conflict zones in Central America expanded the public understanding of war, showing the suffering of civilians during wartime, such as Nicaraguan travelers being searched.

  • Boys hold their hands up against a brick wall as they laugh together (Christine Spengler/Sygma/Corbis)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Christine Spengler: Influenced by Goya

    Raised in Madrid, Spengler says she was influenced by Spanish art, such as Diego Velazquez's composition style and Francisco Goya's ability to capture humanity’s darkness in his paintings. "Happily you never get used to the horror, the injustice," says Spengler, who has shot conflicts in North Ireland (above), Vietnam, Cambodia, Iran and Palestine, as well as the Calais Jungle migrant camp.

  • A soldier looks up as he puts his arm around a dead comrade lying in a bramble of dead trees (Dotation Catherine Leroy)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Catherine Leroy: Capturing both sides

    Conflict photography can sometimes appear one-sided, focusing either on civilians or the soldiers from one side. In her work in Vietnam, Catherine Leroy attempted to capture both sides, pointing her lens in one series at a US Marine as he finds a fellow soldier dead in action. Decades later, she visited the subject of this image at his home in the US to see the lasting effects of the war.

  • Men in baggy clothes ride a motor bike past two heavily equipped soldiers (picture-alliance/AP Images/Anja Niedringhaus)

    Shedding light on war: Women war photographers

    Anja Niedringhaus: Returning to conflict zones

    Hosting the "Women War Photographers" exhibition is the Kunstpalast Dusseldorf, which holds 80 photographs by Anja Niedringhaus in its collection. Niedringhaus started her career in Bosnia and was known for returning to conflict zones repeatedly to capture wars as they progressed. She often worked in Afghanistan, where this image was taken and where she was killed while on assignment for AP.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Women photojournalists have been capturing war on film for nearly a century now — starting with the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, when portable cameras first made spontaneous snapshots possible. Yet conflict has long remained a field dominated by men, not only as war photographers but also actors and perpetrators of atrocities.

"Women War Photographers," an exhibition that opened March 8 at Dusseldorf's Kunstpalast Museum, hopes to change that. It draws the works of eight women conflict photographers into focus. The exhibition covers a large swath of 20th-century conflicts in images and sheds new light on the view of women's roles in war. Women are seen both as victim and perpetrator in the photographs chosen for the show.

"The images on display do not confirm the stereotype that there is such a thing as a 'female' perspective but rather show that these eight photographers employed different methods and visual imagery to bear haunting witness to these events," the curators write in the exhibition catalogue. The exhibition includes images by Gerda Taro, Anja Niedringhaus, Carolyn Cole, Susan Meiselas, Lee Miller, Francoise Demulder, Christine Spengler and Catherine Leroy.

Soldiers with guns stand in the foreground while women and children look out of the background (picture alliance/dpa)

Women photojournalists have access to parts of war that can be barred to their male colleagues. Above, a photo taken in Baghdad, Iraq, by Anja Niedringhaus.

Taking sides

Both soldiers on the frontlines and the repercussions these wars have on the civilian population are depicted in the show, beginning with the groundbreaking work of Gerda Taro during the Spanish Civil War from 1936-39.

Motivated by her political views to go to Spain to photograph the war from the view of the side she supported, Taro was anything but a neutral observer, something that photography essayist Susan Sontag viewed critically. In her 2003 book Regarding the Pain of Others, on the ways conflict photography shifts the memory of war events, Sontag notes that Taro's images were instrumental in swaying public opinion.

Focusing on the plight of the civilian population, Taro's pictures of women, children and refugees landed on the covers of prominent magazines like Die Volks-Illustrierte. Although she died on the frontlines — the first woman conflict photographer to do so — Taro's photographs of soldiers did little to glorify war. By capturing women from the Republican militia in training, she likewise took aim at the stereotype of women as passive victims of the war.

A woman looks worried as children sit around her (International Center of Photography)

Taro captured images of civilians internally displaced by the Spanish Civil War, such as the above women, children and man who fled Malaga to Almeria

Bearing witness

That view of women as aggressors in war is also transparent in the work of Lee Miller, a surrealist who bore witness to some of the world's worst atrocities in a way that both humanized the victims of the war and personalized the realities of a conflict that ran the risk of overwhelming readers of newspapers and magazines due to its unimaginable devastation.

Working for Vogue, Miller was one of four women photographers who accompanied the Allied Forces through Europe in 1944 as German soldiers retreated.  Present when the Americans liberated the concentration camps at Dachau and Buchenwald, Miller made clear in the article published alongside the images that she had no sympathy for the German people who, she wrote, were "repugnant in their servility, amiability, hypocrisy."

Capturing war in color

Although Miller kept much of what she witnessed to herself after the war ended, the images she published have served as inspiration to other women photographers who have gone into war zones to capture the stories that their male colleagues may not have access to.

One of them is Susan Meiselas, a documentary photographer who covered the humanitarian crises in Central and South America throughout the 1970s and 80s and who is shortlisted for the 2019 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize.

A woman wears a mask and holds onto a barbed wire fence (Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos)

By hiding her face beneath the traditional dancer's mask, this fighter in Nicaragua has covered up her identity

One of the first to draw the American public's attention to the civil war in Nicaragua, Meiselas avoided the gruesomeness of the battlefields, capturing the conflict using symbolic shots, like one of white handprints on a red door, signaling that a death squad had been inside a peasant farmer's home.

 At the time, her use of color was controversial, as it added color contrast to war, something which had previously been seen only in black and white. That use of color has carried on into the digital arena, where today colors are sharpened to draw the viewer's eye to particular aspects of a scene.

Read more: War photographer Heidi Levine: 'I could cover conflicts and make it home for dinner'

War in the everyday

Christine Spengler, a contemporary of Meiselas, is another photographer who focused on the consequences of war on civilians. Imprisoned for snapping pictures of a regional conflict in Chad in the 1970s, she went on to shoot children playing in the streets during the conflict in North Ireland, a woman polishing the boots of US GIs in Vietnam, as well as women in chador coverings walking through a graveyard in Iran.

In the Western Sahara, Spengler photographed a mother with a child in one hand and a weapon slung over her shoulder — a woman she met again decades later on the streets of Switzerland.

A woman holds a gun in one are and a baby in the other (Christine Spengler/Sygma/Corbis)

Life goes on after war, as Christine Spengler found out when she coincidentally met Nouenna, the woman in this picture, decades after the image was shot in 1976

While Spengler's work initially appears to show a softer side of war — her images display the living, not the dead — her focus on the harsh realities of life carrying on in times of conflict are thought-provoking. By avoiding the gruesome images of death and destruction, Spengler is able to position the role of conflict in the everyday and in so doing, make it more real to viewers who are taking it in at distance.

Although she no longer works in conflict zones, Spengler, who lives in Paris, has said that there is no need for her to travel to capture conflict; pointing to the Calais Jungle, the refugee and migrant camp in northern France, she notes the consequences of war are coming closer to home.

Women's vital views

Those images of war, even in distant lands, have likewise come closer to home with the advent of digital photography and plethora of images available online. They have made the realities of war something accessible to all who seek it out.

As the exhibition makes clear, a plurality of perspectives — including those of women — is necessary to gain a full understanding of war and its full capacity to harm. As the curators write, women do not necessarily have their own "female" view on conflict, yet the scenes they present to the world are just as vital in creating an accurate picture of the atrocities of the 20th and 21st centuries.

"Women War Photographers" runs at the Kunstpalast in Dusseldorf from March 8 through June 10.

