Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir
Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir has been playing for Italian side Juventus since the start of the seasonImage: Jonathan Moscrop/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance
SoccerFrance

Maternity leave: Lyon must pay Gunnarsdottir's salary

Stefan Nestler
1 hour ago

FIFA has put its foot down on the subject of maternity leave. French top club Olympique Lyon must reimburse former player Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir for salary payments withheld during her pregnancy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLyH

French Champions League record titleholders Olympique Lyon have been forced to pay Icelandic international footballer Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir roughly €82,000 in back pay. This was decided by the tribunal of the world governing body FIFA. 

The club had stopped payments during Gunnarsdottir's pregnancy. "This story is bigger than me," the 32-year-old commented on FIFA's ruling on Twitter. "It’s a wake-up call for all clubs and it’s a message to all players that if they get pregnant or want to get pregnant during their career they have their rights and guarantees!" 

Gunnarsdottir had moved to France from top German club VfL Wolfsburg in 2020, and become pregnant in 2021. With Lyon's consent, the player had traveled to her native Iceland for the final months before giving birth. But the club had then transferred only part of her salary and later stopped payments altogether.

"Felt confused, stressed and cheated"

Gunnarsdottir herself described the situation at the time in an article for The Players' Tribune, saying, "Wait, did I just lose my job? I was really angry. This should have been the happiest moment of my life. All I wanted to do was enjoy my pregnancy and bust my ass to help the team and the club again. But instead I felt confused, stressed and cheated."  

At the end of 2020, FIFA had established maternity protection rules for female players worldwide. According to these rules, professional female football players are entitled to maternity leave of at least 14 weeks. 

During this time, they must be paid at least two-thirds of their contractually agreed salary. In addition, clubs are not allowed to discriminate against or even terminate players because of their pregnancy and must reinstate them after giving birth. 

The international players' union FIFPRO called the ruling in the Gunnarsdottir case "groundbreaking." It was a clear message to all clubs and players worldwide: "The strict application of maternity law is enforceable."

This article was translated from German

The crash site outside Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Interior minister dies in helicopter crash

Conflicts4 hours ago
