Olympics: Germany win gold in 3x3 basketball

After a slow start to the Games, the gold medals are starting to come for Germany. The latest was something of a surprise, though, with the women's team clinching a dramatic, and surprising, win in 3x3 basketball.

There were just minutes left of Monday evening, and seconds left of the final, when Sonja Greinacher sunk the basket that secured Germany a historic gold in the women‘s 3x3 basketball.

It is the country's first-ever medal in basketball and the team's debut in this event, which made its own debut at the previous Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

After taking an early lead, Germany fell behind 10-6 before Greinacher's late intervention sealed a 17-16 win over Spain. "I'm overwhelmed, I haven't even realized it yet, it will take a few more weeks," said Greinacher after the match.

She was joined in the squad by Svenja Brunckhorst, Elisa Mevius and Marie Reichert.

"We like it exciting. That defines us, that we always stay calm," said Reichert after the win, while the retiring Brunckhorst spoke of "a perfect ending."

Strength across the sport

It may not be Germany's last basketball gold in Paris, with the world champion men's team and the women having reached the quarterfinals of the full court game.

As the victorious women celebrated their 3x3 win, they were joined by basketball great Dirk Nowitzki, who watched the surprise win from the stands. "He is the German basketball legend. We had stars in our eyes," said Brunckhorst.

Germany left it late to clinch the gold Image: Volker Essler/SvenSimon/picture alliance

However, many viewers in Germany were unable to see the team's triumph in the semifinal earlier in the day live on TV, with public broadcaster ZDF switching to the news at a crucial point in the match.

"Switching the broadcast shortly before the end of the semifinal between the German 3x3 basketball team and Canada was a mistake," admitted ZDF head of sport Yorck Polus. "We regret that viewers on our main channel missed the last basket to secure victory and a place in the final for the German basketball team."

The Netherlands took gold in the men's 3x3 event, with victory over host nation France.

mp/jt (SID, DPA)