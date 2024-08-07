Olympics: Australian arrested for allegedly buying cocaine

Australian field hockey player Tom Craig is suspected of buying the drug from a dealer in central Paris. The International Olympic Committee declined to comment.

An Australian hockey player has been arrested in Paris for allegedly buying cocaine, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Tom Craig, 28, last played in his team's quarterfinal defeat to the Netherlands at the 2024 Olympics.

What do we know so far?

The deal allegedly took place in Paris' ninth arrondissement near an apartment building, with police officers surprising the athlete and the suspected dealer, 17, who was also arrested. Craig, whose identity hasn't officially been disclosed, was allegedly in possession of one gram of cocaine when he was apprehended.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the deal had allegedly taken place on the night between August 6 and 7, adding that local police "arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia."

Craig was born on September 3, 1995.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody, and that no charges have been pressed yet.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the Team member," it added.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) declined to comment on the arrest at its daily press conference.

ftm/wd (AFP, Reuters)