Olaf Scholz will not attend Beijing Olympics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday that he has no plans to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, he was asked whether he would attend the event.

"I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Scholz responded.

Countries including the US, Canada, the UK and Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics due to repeated human rights violations.

China said those who boycotted the Games would will "inevitably pay the price for their wrongdoing."

