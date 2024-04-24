Olaf Scholz, Rishi Sunak boost defense ties in Berlin

Rishi Sunak has praised Berlin for being one of the biggest defense spenders in Europe and aiding Ukraine in repelling Russia's attacks. Olaf Scholz and Sunak stepping up economic and security ties.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced initiatives to boost defense ties between the two countries on Wednesday.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference during Sunak's first visit to Berlin since becoming prime minister 18 months ago and a day after he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland.

In Warsaw, Sunak announced that the UK would raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, higher than NATO's target of spending 2%.

The UK and Germany announced plans to develop Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm Wheeled Artillery Systems (RCH 155).

The two leaders are also expected to discuss collaboration on energy and renewables, with Germany expected to announce investment in the UK.

"The UK and Germany are European powerhouses," Sunak said in a statement. "Together, we are stronger — whether that is defending against Russian aggression or driving economic growth and technological advance."

During the press conference, Scholz stressed that a $95 billion aid package approved by the US senate does not free Europe from the responsibility to continue supporting Kyiv.

He added that Berlin wants to work with London on the Sky Shield Initiative aimed at plugging holes in Europe's air defense capabilities.

He said that there was no change in Germany's position on sending Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles. Berlin has long opposed the deliveries, arguing that they could hit targets deep within Russia.

Security situation and war in Ukraine high on agenda

Germany is Ukraine's second-biggest supplier of military aid after the US and has been pushing other countries to supply Kyiv with additional Patriot defense systems to repel Russian attacks.

Though Scholz has faced criticism for refusing to send Taurus long-range missiles, he has led efforts to supply Kyiv with more Patriot systems under the NATO framework.

In March, Berlin confirmed a €1.3 billion ($1.38 billion) order for four Patriot air defense systems, with the first one expected to be delivered by the end of 2025. Earlier this month, Germany pledged a third Patriotsystem.

"Germany and the UK are the two largest defense spenders in Europe and are the two countries which have been at the forefront of providing support to Ukraine," Sunak said in Poland on Tuesday.

"I'm confident that that will continue, and we are actually in the process of strengthening our defense and security cooperation with the Germans," he added.

EU aims to reduce reliance on US

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted many European countries to increase defense spending, with EU officials hoping to see a more efficient collective effort rather than multiple national policies. Earlier this year, the European Commission unveiled ambitious plans for a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) defense industry program aimed at boosting weapons production and procurement and reducing reliance on US armaments.

Sunak and Sholz will also likely discuss the Europe-wide air defense project called the European Sky Shield Initiative during their meeting.

