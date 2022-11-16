  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
oil tanker off the coast of Oman (symbolic image)
The oil tanker was passing through the Gulf of Oman, an important route for oil suppliesImage: Jon Gambrell/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsOman

Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionaire hit by 'projectile'

1 hour ago

A hole was created in the back of an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, but no one was hurt or injured during the incident. The blast was caused by a drone, according to media reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JalG

An oil tanker was struck by a suspected drone off the coast of Oman, the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The drone then exploded, the US news agency said, citing a senior military official.

Experts familiar with the incident suggested the drone was Iranian, the media outlets reported. No one was hurt in the incident. 

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet said it is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters news agency without providing additional details. UK Maritime Trade Operations, a British monitor, also said it knew of the incident. 

The Liberian-flagged tanker is a vessel of Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. 

The Pacific Zircon, as the tanker is called, was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman ... on 15 November," the Eastern Pacific Shipping company said in a statement.

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes for the world's oil supply. 

los/sms (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Greek-flagged oil tanker Prudent Warrior pictured sailing through the Bosporus Strait

Iran admits to taking oil from Greek tankers

Iran admits to taking oil from Greek tankers

Tehran has said it took the fuel in retaliation to the earlier seizure of an Iranian vessel. "You stole our oil, we took it back from you," said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
ConflictsJune 4, 2022
A Greek tanker

Iran says it has seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

Iran says it has seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

Greece has accused Iran of "piracy" after Tehran said it had seized Greek-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf. Days ago, Greece said it would deliver Iranian oil seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.
ConflictsMay 27, 2022
A ship leaking oil

Gibraltar says heavy oil leaking into sea from cargo ship

Gibraltar says heavy oil leaking into sea from cargo ship

A bulk freighter grounded off Gibraltar is leaking heavy fuel oil into the Mediterranean Sea. The ship collided with a liquefied gas tanker earlier this week.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine

Biden says 'unlikely' missile fired from Russia

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Olaf Scholz and Vietnamese officials walk on a red carpet, amid German and Vietnamese flags

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Business23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People looking for work

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Pedestrians walk through Istiklal Street in Istanbul, with the street lined with red Turkish flags

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman holds up her hands in a street protest, without a headscarf

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Society14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The building of the Museum of Broaday amid skyscrapers in New York.

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

Theater20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

Cinema for social cohesion in Venezuela

SocietyNovember 11, 202205:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage