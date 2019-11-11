 Offenbach, part two | Music | DW | 11.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Offenbach, part two

It's Jacques Offenbach's 200th anniversary year, and this broadcast is a chance to get better acquainted with the versatile composer.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Offenbach year, part two

From a mosquito dance to a song sung by a mechanical doll to a grand duchess from a place that has never had a grand duchess: the music of Offenbach can be a lot of fun. There's also a serious side to it, as you'll discover this hour. 

Jacques Offenbach and what they used to call the weaker sex is a story in itself. He had many affairs and is said to have been attracted to strong, self-assured women. Those are the kind of characters he developed in his operas and operettas.

In the mid- to late 1800s, morality was a hotly discussed topic. Can one get away with infidelity? Is it morally permissible? In the opera "The Beautiful Helen," Offenbach seems to be saying yes. 

During the Second French Empire, Offenbach was a major celebrity. Yet he was also an outsider, first as a Jew, and secondly, as a German. During the Franco-German War of 1870-1871, some accused him of being Bismarck's spy. The Germans, for their part, called him a "frivolous Frenchman" and a traitor. Anti-Semitism was on the rise in both countries.

His career ruined, Offenbach withdrew to a retreat on the coast of France. His musical drama La Haine dates from 1874. The title translates as "Hate." It's about a couple in love, each belonging to a different religion and caught up in the sectarian wars of the middle ages: a different side of the usually cheerful and upbeat Jacques Offenbach. 

Jacques Offenbach

  • Galop des mouches (Mosquito Dance) from Orpheus in the Underworld 
  • Overture to Die Rheinnixen (The Rhine Nixies)
  • Les Oiseaux dans la charmille (The Birds in the Arbor) from Tales of Hoffmann 
  • Ce n'est qu'un rêve (It's Only a Dream) from La Belle Hélène (The Beautiful Helen) 
  • Marche religieuse (religious march) from La Haine (Hate)
  • Ballade of Klein-Zack from Tales of Hoffmann
  • Belle Nuit, o nuit d'amour (Beautiful Night, O Night of Love), Barcarolle from Tales of Hoffmann 
  • Can can from Orpheus in the Underworld

Performed by: 
Olga Pudova, soprano 
Julien Behr, tenor
West German Radio Orchestra
Enrico Delamboye, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on June 22, 2019




Jacques Offenbach
Ah que j'aime le militaire (O I Love the Military) from The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein 
Mon dieux, mon dieux.. (My God, My God) from The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein

Performed by: 
Jennifer Larmore, mezzo-soprano
Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne
Francois-Xavier Roth, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio (WDR) at the Cologne Opera on June 9, 2019
 




DW recommends

Symphony for the piano

Johannes Brahms began with a sonata for two pianos, which morphed into a symphony and later into his first piano concerto. The result is so perfect, you'd think it was planned that way from the outset. (22.07.2019)  

German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter wins the Praemium Imperiale 2019

One of the world's most celebrated violinists, Anne-Sophie Mutter is among the five prizewinners of the prestigious Japanese award that has been called the Nobel Prize for the arts. (17.09.2019)  

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival. (17.07.2019)  

Opera star Jonas Kaufmann at 50

One of the world's top tenors, feted on opera and concert stages across the world, Kaufmann looks back on a quarter century of stellar singing — and shows no sign of slowing down. (09.07.2019)  

Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism

In a world of overwhelming complexity, music – and that means classical music – can provide structure, orientation, self-discovery and social cohesion, says the renowned American conductor, who recently spoke with DW. (28.06.2019)  

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes. (08.07.2019)  

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

Ludwig van Beethoven spent the first 22 years of his life in Bonn and vicinity. Now, for the 250th anniversary of his birth, a walkabout lets visitors experience the places where the composer himself spent time. (11.10.2019)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Offenbach year, part two  

Related content

Pressebilder Jaques Offenbach Jahr 2019 (formdusche.de)

Offenbach, part one 11.11.2019

Jacques Offenbach was a master of entertaining music and the inventor of the operetta. His 200th birthday is being celebrated in 2019, and nowhere more than in the city of his birth, Cologne, Germany.

Pianistin Clara Schumann

The power woman of classical music: Clara Schumann 13.09.2019

Two centuries after her birth, the composer, critic, impresario, pianist, celebrity, mother and Robert Schumann's wife — and not necessarily in that order — is recognized as a 19th century power woman.

DW-Film Brahms Code | Probe

Searching for music's genome in 'The Brahms Code' 08.10.2019

Probing the music of Johannes Brahms together with star maestro Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, a new DW music documentary turns out to be a challenge and an adventure.

Advertisement

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

The defector and the border guard

Jürgen Cyrulik just wanted out of the GDR, but didn't know how. Fleeing through Bulgaria seemed like a possibility, so in 1988 he dared the escape and was captured. 30 years later he meets the border guard who caught him.  

Books

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Udo Lindenberg: Godfather of German Rock

"I was the official enemy of the East German state," says German rock legend Udo Lindenberg. Since the 1970s, he’d opposed the Berlin Wall through his work and actions. Arts.21 spoke to him about his commitment to East Germans and about his music.  

Arts.21

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

The Global South

The art world is becoming richer and more diverse. Artists from Africa, Latin America and Asia are increasingly gaining the international attention that they deserve. In Venice, their works are proving a real visitor magnet.  

Digital Culture

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.  