 Obamas producing Netflix project critical of Trump | Film | DW | 02.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Obamas producing Netflix project critical of Trump

As former US president Barack and his wife Michelle Obama unveil plans for a Netflix series critical of the country's current government, here's a look at other on-screen portrayals of American politics.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama (Reuters/J. Bourg)

The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, a 2018 political book by Michael Lewis, looks into the inner workings of the US government and Donald Trump's first year as president.

In his book, Lewis is very critical of President Trump, underlining the unpreparedness and incompetence of his transition team as well as the inexperience of the people the former real estate mogul installed in the administration's key positions.

In October 2018, the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, acquired the rights to the book for a potential Netflix series. The video-on-demand platform has now announced that the project would be among the Obamas' first batch of projects.

The Netflix statement about the Fifth Risk project however avoided naming Trump, saying that the series "will aim to portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation."

  • Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, left, and Robin Wright as Clair Underwood in a scene from House of Cards (picture alliance / AP Photo)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Fiction and reality: House of Cards

    When the blockbuster US series "House of Cards" premiered in 2013, many still believed that reality could not get this bad. But the election of Donald Trump has changed that way of thinking. As "House of Cards" has relentlessly focused on the machinations of campaign politics, today the series appears to many observers to be too realistic.

  • James Stewart starred as Jefferson Smith in the 1939 Academy Award-winning film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Political idealism I: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

    Almost 80 years ago, politics were perceived differently in Hollywood. At the time, directors and producers portrayed politicians that were still marked by heroism and idealism. A classic example of such "hopeful" political films of the time was "Mr. Smith goes to Washington" (1939), starring James Stewart.

  • Henry Fonda in a scene from Young Mr. Lincoln with young women (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Political idealism II: Young Mr. Lincoln

    In addition to James Stewart, Henry Fonda in particular ensured that cinema-goers were given a rather positive picture of their politicians in the cinema. Playing the lead role in the film "Young Mr. Lincoln," also released in 1939, Fonda portrayed a future president full of kindness and humanity.

  • Robert Redford is interviewed while playing the role of the Democratic Party candidate, Bill McKay (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Reflective: The Candidate

    In the 1972 film "The Candidate," idealism was balanced with pessimism about the political process. Robert Redford played the role of the sympathetic Democratic Party candidate who wins in the end, but along the way reveals much about the depravity of politics.

  • Film still with John Travolta in Primary Colors (picture-alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    The harsh reality: Primary Colors

    The 1998 film "Primary Colors" provided some of most realistic insights into political electioneering on the big screen. Based on an autobiographical novel by political journalist Joe Klein, who followed Bill Clinton's run for the White House, the film dealt candidly with a cynical election campaign and gave Hollywood food for political thought.

  • Dustin Hoffman in Wag the Dog (Imago/UPI Photo)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Campaign satire: "Wag the Dog"

    In 1997, director Barry Levinson sparked a fireworks at political gags and satirical side notes in "Wag the Dog." A filmmaker (Dustin Hoffman) and a campaign manager (played by Robert de Niro) have all the means to keep the US president in office in a film that blatantly exposes the corrupt underside of American politics.

  • Still from Commander in Chief with Geena Davis, 2005 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Small screen politics: Commander in Chief

    America's television producers and series writers have also discovered politics in recent years. Before "House of Cards" became a much-celebrated TV series, cable network ABC presented a sensational political scenario in "Commander in Chief," a show in which Geena Davis portrayed the first female US president.

  • Still from The West Wing, 2008, with Rob Lowe (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Before House of Cards: The West Wing

    The series "The West Wing," about the everyday intrigues of a US president, was a great success in the years 1999 to 2006, collecting numerous awards (including four Emmys for best drama series) and drawing in millions of viewers. Running for seven seasons, the series also received critical kudos for its realistic portrayal of backroom machinations in the Oval Office.

  • Still from The Ides of March shows Ryan Gosling among attendees at an election rally (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    Electorial intrigue: The Ides of March

    In the tradition of the engaged political films of the 1970s came George Clooney's 2011 film, "The Ides of March." Clooney, who plays a Democratic presidential candidate, is assisted by the young election campaigner Stephen Meyers (Ryan Gosling). "The Ides of March" presented an intelligent and complex picture of the inside workings of American election campaigns.

  • Still from Michael Moore in Trumpland (picture-alliance/dpa/Dog Eat Dog Films)

    10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

    The political documentary: Michael Moore in Trumpland

    Just a few weeks before Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Michael Moore released his prescient documentary film, "Michael Moore in Trumpland." The popular and often contentious director gets to the heart of Trump and his election campaign in a documentary that lets the images and voices speak for themselves.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sb)


Playing basketball with Obama

Michael Lewis and Barack Obama already know each other well: The author had written a long-form profile of the then US president in October 2012 for Vanity Fair magazine, titled "Obama's Way," for which Lewis accompanied the president for six months, watching him at work in the White House and playing basketball with him.

Three of Lewis' previous books have already been adapted for cinema, including The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, a non-fiction book about the US housing bubble in the 2000s. 

Telling the stories of the Overlooked

Other projects the Obamas are currently developing include a film adaptation of David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography on Frederick Douglass, an African-American slave who went on to play a leading role in abolitionism.

Higher Ground is also producing an adaptation of a New York Times series called Overlooked, about historical figures whose deaths were not reported at the time, mainly because they were women or minorities.

Bloom is a drama series that will explore the "barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress," set in post-World War II fashion world New York, to be written and produced by Oscar-winning Thelma and Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri.

"We believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all," Obama said in the Netflix statement.
 

  • Obama on the phone (Getty Images/The White House/P. Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Easily accessible

    Award-winning photographer Pete Souza has documented newsworthy events throughout his career, from the Kosovo refugee crisis to the start of the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, after spending time shooting Barack Obama on the campaign trail, he took on the role of official White House photographer — and gained more access to a sitting president than likely any other photographer in history.

  • Washington White House Präsident Barack Obama fist bumps custodian (White House/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    A man of the people

    Although he accompanied Obama on trips around the world, often Souza's most memorable images were those snapped spontaneously — like this one in the hallways of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, when Obama fist-bumped custodian Lawrence Lipscomb. The images, when released to the media, helped to create a narrative about Obama as a president who is also a friend-of-the-people.

  • Obama on the telephone in the Oval Office (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    The drapes

    The @PeteSouza Instagram was opened January 20, 2017 — Trump's inauguration and Obama's last day in office. After posting two seemingly innocuous photos, Souza made his opinions known with a third picture. That image, posted January 22, shows the former president in the Oval Office, with red curtains in the backdrop, as here. The shot was a jab at Trump's dissatisfaction with White House decor.

  • Pete Souza image of Barack Obama running with a little girl in the Oval Office (Getty Images/White House/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    A barrel of laughs in the Oval Office

    "Shade" is not Souza's first book of images from his time with Obama. In 2008, before Obama's election, he published "The Rise of Barack Obama," which included images from his time as a senator and later on the campaign trail. In November 2017, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" was released, featuring many images like these, which spotlighted the former president's ease with children.

  • Angela Merkel and Barack Obama at Schloss Elmau (Reuters/M. Kappeler)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Casual moments with the chancellor

    Although this image was snapped by a Reuters photographer, Souza captured the same moment — a private moment between Merkel and Obama at the G7 summit meeting in Krün, Germany — with his own lens. A similar image is included in "Shade" as a means of conveying the differences in the relationship the two presidents have had with the German chancellor.

  • Pete Souza image of Barack Obama show a young boy touching Obama's hair (picture alliance/dpa/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Seeing yourself in the president

    In an interview with the New Yorker, Souza said that some days it was hard to know how important the shots were that he was taking. Like this one, above, which occurred spontaneously but in retrospect, held quite a bit of meaning as an image of the importance of representation for young people.

  • Pete Souza behind the camera (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Dharapak)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    The man behind the lens

    Although Souza has risen to fame as a result of his award-winning photos and Instagram jabs, the photographer posts few selfies. Seen here on the other side of the lens, Souza's job as official White House photographer means he was present throughout the entirety of Obama's eight years in office. He claims to have only missed one day of work due to illness.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


eg/db (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Hollywood vs. Trump: Politics, scandals and American cinema

It's no surprise Hollywood and the current Trump administration don't see eye to eye. True to form, three recent films, each depicting different political eras, directly — and indirectly — criticize the president. (17.01.2019)  

Politics on the big screen at Berlinale 2019

The Berlin International Film Festival has always been a political stage for filmmakers, and the 69th edition is no exception. Three entries stand out, even though they are out of competition. (13.02.2019)  

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics

Cinema and TV have always accompanied US politics. While James Stewart and Henry Fonda once graced the screen as US politicians, today it's Kevin Spacey in "House of Cards." (19.09.2017)  

Hollywood's political conspiracies

Conspiracies about US politics abound - especially when it comes to Russia, the FBI and the president. While there's no shortage of Hollywood films on the matter, here are some of the most memorable. (08.06.2017)  

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

Drawing from eight years' worth of archival images, former White House photographer Pete Souza has been reflecting on his time with Obama, contrasting it with the current presidency with subtle barbs on social media. (16.10.2018)  

Related content

Michelle Obama, First Lady on tour 13.11.2018

Michelle Obama's book, called "Becoming," is expected to sell millions of copies. The former First Lady's been touring the country and speaking to media, and drawing big crowds wherever she goes - especially in her home town of Chicago.

USA National Portrait Gallery enthüllt Porträts von den Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama ink Netflix deal 21.05.2018

The couple has agreed to a multi-year production deal that includes films and series. Michelle Obama said she hoped to use the platform "to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples."

USA National Portrait Gallery enthüllt Porträts von den Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama portraits unveiled in Washington 12.02.2018

Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their portraits at a ceremony in Washington. The Obamas hand-picked the two African-American artists who created the large paintings.

Advertisement

Film

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama (Reuters/J. Bourg)

Obamas producing Netflix project critical of Trump

As former US president Barack and his wife Michelle Obama unveil plans for a Netflix series critical of the country's current government, here's a look at other on-screen portrayals of American politics.  

Books

William Shakespeare (picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library)

The inexhaustible, always contemporary Shakespeare

"Shakespeare and Translation" was the subject of this year's conference of the Weimar-based German Shakespeare Society. Researchers from around the world discussed the challenges of translating the literary genius.  

Music

Original Dixieland Jazz Band (public domain)

How jazz reached the homes of millions

Was the first jazz album recorded in New York or in Berlin? For International Jazz Day, expert Bert Noglik discusses the role of technology for pioneers of the genre, from the Original Dixieland Jazz Band to Miles Davis.  

Arts

BG Ausstellung - The Black Image Corporation im Gropius Bau Berlin (Johnson Publishing Company, LLC. )

Afro-American fashion magazine 'Ebony' photos on show in Berlin

US magazines "Ebony" and "Jet" have influenced generations of Afro-Americans. Former president Barack Obama is no exception. An exhibition in Berlin shows treasures from the archive of magazine publisher John H. Johnson.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  

Lifestyle

Die deutsche Journalistin Ruth Roellig (DW/E. Anarte)

Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin

Each year, Lesbian Visibility Day on April 26 gives prominence to an often unseen minority. In Weimar Berlin, before the Nazis seized power, writer Ruth Roellig put same-sex female desire on the map for the first time.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  