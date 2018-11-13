Obamas producing Netflix project critical of Trump

The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, a 2018 political book by Michael Lewis, looks into the inner workings of the US government and Donald Trump's first year as president.

In his book, Lewis is very critical of President Trump, underlining the unpreparedness and incompetence of his transition team as well as the inexperience of the people the former real estate mogul installed in the administration's key positions.

In October 2018, the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, acquired the rights to the book for a potential Netflix series. The video-on-demand platform has now announced that the project would be among the Obamas' first batch of projects.

The Netflix statement about the Fifth Risk project however avoided naming Trump, saying that the series "will aim to portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation."

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Fiction and reality: House of Cards When the blockbuster US series "House of Cards" premiered in 2013, many still believed that reality could not get this bad. But the election of Donald Trump has changed that way of thinking. As "House of Cards" has relentlessly focused on the machinations of campaign politics, today the series appears to many observers to be too realistic.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Political idealism I: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Almost 80 years ago, politics were perceived differently in Hollywood. At the time, directors and producers portrayed politicians that were still marked by heroism and idealism. A classic example of such "hopeful" political films of the time was "Mr. Smith goes to Washington" (1939), starring James Stewart.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Political idealism II: Young Mr. Lincoln In addition to James Stewart, Henry Fonda in particular ensured that cinema-goers were given a rather positive picture of their politicians in the cinema. Playing the lead role in the film "Young Mr. Lincoln," also released in 1939, Fonda portrayed a future president full of kindness and humanity.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Reflective: The Candidate In the 1972 film "The Candidate," idealism was balanced with pessimism about the political process. Robert Redford played the role of the sympathetic Democratic Party candidate who wins in the end, but along the way reveals much about the depravity of politics.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics The harsh reality: Primary Colors The 1998 film "Primary Colors" provided some of most realistic insights into political electioneering on the big screen. Based on an autobiographical novel by political journalist Joe Klein, who followed Bill Clinton's run for the White House, the film dealt candidly with a cynical election campaign and gave Hollywood food for political thought.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Campaign satire: "Wag the Dog" In 1997, director Barry Levinson sparked a fireworks at political gags and satirical side notes in "Wag the Dog." A filmmaker (Dustin Hoffman) and a campaign manager (played by Robert de Niro) have all the means to keep the US president in office in a film that blatantly exposes the corrupt underside of American politics.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Small screen politics: Commander in Chief America's television producers and series writers have also discovered politics in recent years. Before "House of Cards" became a much-celebrated TV series, cable network ABC presented a sensational political scenario in "Commander in Chief," a show in which Geena Davis portrayed the first female US president.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Before House of Cards: The West Wing The series "The West Wing," about the everyday intrigues of a US president, was a great success in the years 1999 to 2006, collecting numerous awards (including four Emmys for best drama series) and drawing in millions of viewers. Running for seven seasons, the series also received critical kudos for its realistic portrayal of backroom machinations in the Oval Office.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics Electorial intrigue: The Ides of March In the tradition of the engaged political films of the 1970s came George Clooney's 2011 film, "The Ides of March." Clooney, who plays a Democratic presidential candidate, is assisted by the young election campaigner Stephen Meyers (Ryan Gosling). "The Ides of March" presented an intelligent and complex picture of the inside workings of American election campaigns.

10 memorable on-screen portrayals of US politics The political documentary: Michael Moore in Trumpland Just a few weeks before Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Michael Moore released his prescient documentary film, "Michael Moore in Trumpland." The popular and often contentious director gets to the heart of Trump and his election campaign in a documentary that lets the images and voices speak for themselves. Author: Jochen Kürten (sb)



Playing basketball with Obama

Michael Lewis and Barack Obama already know each other well: The author had written a long-form profile of the then US president in October 2012 for Vanity Fair magazine, titled "Obama's Way," for which Lewis accompanied the president for six months, watching him at work in the White House and playing basketball with him.

Three of Lewis' previous books have already been adapted for cinema, including The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, a non-fiction book about the US housing bubble in the 2000s.

Telling the stories of the Overlooked

Other projects the Obamas are currently developing include a film adaptation of David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography on Frederick Douglass, an African-American slave who went on to play a leading role in abolitionism.

Higher Ground is also producing an adaptation of a New York Times series called Overlooked, about historical figures whose deaths were not reported at the time, mainly because they were women or minorities.

Bloom is a drama series that will explore the "barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress," set in post-World War II fashion world New York, to be written and produced by Oscar-winning Thelma and Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri.

"We believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all," Obama said in the Netflix statement.



Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos Easily accessible Award-winning photographer Pete Souza has documented newsworthy events throughout his career, from the Kosovo refugee crisis to the start of the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, after spending time shooting Barack Obama on the campaign trail, he took on the role of official White House photographer — and gained more access to a sitting president than likely any other photographer in history.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos A man of the people Although he accompanied Obama on trips around the world, often Souza's most memorable images were those snapped spontaneously — like this one in the hallways of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, when Obama fist-bumped custodian Lawrence Lipscomb. The images, when released to the media, helped to create a narrative about Obama as a president who is also a friend-of-the-people.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos The drapes The @PeteSouza Instagram was opened January 20, 2017 — Trump's inauguration and Obama's last day in office. After posting two seemingly innocuous photos, Souza made his opinions known with a third picture. That image, posted January 22, shows the former president in the Oval Office, with red curtains in the backdrop, as here. The shot was a jab at Trump's dissatisfaction with White House decor.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos A barrel of laughs in the Oval Office "Shade" is not Souza's first book of images from his time with Obama. In 2008, before Obama's election, he published "The Rise of Barack Obama," which included images from his time as a senator and later on the campaign trail. In November 2017, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" was released, featuring many images like these, which spotlighted the former president's ease with children.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos Casual moments with the chancellor Although this image was snapped by a Reuters photographer, Souza captured the same moment — a private moment between Merkel and Obama at the G7 summit meeting in Krün, Germany — with his own lens. A similar image is included in "Shade" as a means of conveying the differences in the relationship the two presidents have had with the German chancellor.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos Seeing yourself in the president In an interview with the New Yorker, Souza said that some days it was hard to know how important the shots were that he was taking. Like this one, above, which occurred spontaneously but in retrospect, held quite a bit of meaning as an image of the importance of representation for young people.

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos The man behind the lens Although Souza has risen to fame as a result of his award-winning photos and Instagram jabs, the photographer posts few selfies. Seen here on the other side of the lens, Souza's job as official White House photographer means he was present throughout the entirety of Obama's eight years in office. He claims to have only missed one day of work due to illness. Author: Courtney Tenz



eg/db (AFP, AP, Reuters)