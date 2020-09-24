Nutrition of the Future

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
3D printers cook up vegan steaks, robots bake pizzas and drones fly luxury foods out to yachts: how digitization is changing our eating and nutritional habits: our topic on SHIFT.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 13.11.2021 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 06:15 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 18:15 UTC
MON 15.11.2021 – 21:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 13.11.2021 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3