Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd men's tennis Grand Slam

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title. In the final of the French Open, he defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 in Sunday's French Open final to win his record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title.

The 24-year-old Ruud was fighting for his first Grand Slam title but was unable to beat the more experienced 36-year-old from Serbia.

With his win, Djokovic broke the tie with Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Slam trophies including 14 at Roland Garros. The Spanish player has been out since January with a hip injury and underwent surgery during the French Open.

Djokovic will also return to world number one for a record-extending 388th week on Monday.

On par with Serena Williams

Djokovic's first Grand Slam title came in 2008 at the Australian Open, which he has won 10 times. He's collected seven at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and three at the French Open. After today's win, a Serbian became the first man to win at least three championships in every major event.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam (winning all four majors in one season) something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969.

The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

dh/msh (AP, Reuters)