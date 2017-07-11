Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeks injunction

Tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australiaon Thursday after almost nine hours stuck at an airport in Melbourne.

Australian Health Minister said: "It's tough, but it's fair."

News agency Reuters said the tennis player would would seek a federal injunction against the decision.

Earlier, Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the B92 internet portal: "Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter. In front of the room are two policemen."

Was was Djokovic denied entry?

Australia has strict COVID-related entry rules, stipulating that those wishing to visit the country must be fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley, there were exceptional circumstances, allowing certain individuals to enter the country, such as people who have recovered from the virus in the last six months or those that have an acute medical condition, thus unable to receive a vaccine.

Tiley said 26 people had applied for an exemption and a few were successful.

Vaccine skepticism

And on Tuesday, Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine skeptic, declared he fell into one of those categories, saying he had "exemption permission" and therefore be able to compete at the Australian Open, which gets underway on January 17.

Watch video 03:27 Djokovic gets medical exemption for Australian Open: Steve Pearce talks to DW

There was a severe backlash in Australia to the decision to allow Djokovic an exemption, with many across the country, and in Melbourne in particular, enduring some of the world's strictest lockdown measures over the last two years of the pandemic.

Going for 21

His chances of defending his title are now in jeopardy after a hold up at at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport, where he arrived at about 11:30 p.m. local time (CET).

The 20-times major winner received support late on Wednesday from Serbian President Aleksander Vucic.

"Serbia is doing everything to see that the harassment of Novak Djokovic is brought to an end immediately," Vucic said.

Next plane home threat

Earlier on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that if the reasons for Djokovic's exemption were "insufficient" then the world number one tennis player would be "on the next plane home."

"There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever," he told a news conference.

A number of memes spread across social media, mocking Djokovic's plight, with many comparing him to Tom Hanks' character in the film "The Terminal," a comedy-drama where an Eastern European man is stuck at New York's JFK airport.

Watch video 01:26 Australia: Outrage over Novak Djokovic's vaccine exemption

jsi/wmr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)