Norway: Shooting outside Oslo LGBTQ nightclub leaves two dead, several injured

Two people were killed, and more than a dozen injured, in a shooting outside a popular LGBTQ nightclub in Oslo on Saturday, Norwegian police said.

The incident happened near the London Pub in central Oslo, according to reports. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 showed footage of people running down Oslo streets in panic as shots rang out in the background.

The Oslo police department said in a tweet that two people were “confirmed dead”. Three people were seriously injured and 19 received medical treatment, they added.

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot,” said witness Olav Roenneberg, who works for the public broadcaster NRK. “First, I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered, and I understood I had to run for cover.”

Suspect caught

The suspect was apprehended nearby by the police, with help from civilians.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear as the suspect has not made any statements. The police have confiscated two firearms used in the attack, spokesperson Tore Barstad said. They don't believe any other people were involved, he said.

Oslo Pride connection?

The Norwegian capital is scheduled to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday. Barstad said it wasn't clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held.

“Police are in contact with the organizers of the Pride event this Saturday. There will be a continuous assessment of what measures police should take to protect that event and whether this incident has a connection to Pride at all,” he told reporters.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic incident, and we are following it closely,” Oslo Pride said on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”



