Norway bans polluting cruise ships

Nature and EnvironmentNorwayNorway bans polluting cruise shipsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNorway01/04/2024January 4, 2024Starting in 2026, only cruise ships powered by alternative fuels will be allowed to visit the fjords in Norway. Lawmakers want to protect the unique natural environment and stop marine diesel oil and mass tourism from damaging the ecosystem.