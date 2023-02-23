  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Berlinale
Forensic investigators from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) work at the sports complex where a senior officer was shot
Police said Thursday that a dissident IRA splinter group is suspected of shooting the detective Image: Liam McBurney/PA via AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

Northern Ireland: 3 arrested over Omagh detective shooting

53 minutes ago

John Caldwell, a senior officer known for leading probes into organized crime and dissident paramilitary groups, was shot by two gunmen outside a youths center on Wednesday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nsp3

Police in Northern Ireland said they arrested three men in relation to the "attempted murder" of a police officer in Omagh, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) west of Belfast.

The senior officer is in a critical but stable condition, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the arrests were made under the Terrorism Act.

Mark McEwan, an assistant chief constable, told the BBC that the main focus of the investigation is "violent dissident republicans, and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA." The splinter group of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) had claimed responsibility for two attacks in recent years. 

Who was shot?

Officials identified the wounded officer as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. The well-known senior officer has led investigations into murder, as well as organized crime and dissident paramilitary groups.

"John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice," McEwan said in a statement.

What do we know about the shooting?

According to the police statement, two gunmen attacked Caldwell on Wednesday evening at around 8 p.m. local time outside a youth sports center, where he had been coaching an under-15 soccer team. 

A sign for the Youth Sport Omagh sports complex where Caldwell was shot
Caldwell was shot outside a youth sports centerImage: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

Caldwell was putting footballs in his car when two gunmen opened fire, police said. His young son was with him when the shooting happened.

"That shows the absolute callous nature of this attack, and it is utterly disgusting that the gunmen carried out this attempted murder in front of crowds of adults and children," McEwan said. 

"The gunmen fired from close range in the busy sports training area, which could also quite easily have killed or seriously injured children who were present at the time of the shooting," he added.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Families in the Creggan area of Derry before a remembrance walk, holding white roses and photos of the victims

Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

Relatives of those killed and injured have marched to mark 50 years since 13 unarmed civilians were shot by British soldiers. The massacre was a major turning point in the era of violence known as "The Troubles."
ConflictsJanuary 30, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Putin threatens to boost nuclear forces

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action

How Russia's war is testing NATO's resolve

How Russia's war is testing NATO's resolve

ConflictsFebruary 22, 202303:21 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A syrian woman holds her baby in a queue in Cilvegozu, a turkish border with Syria.

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Syria: What next for earthquake victims who returned home?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage