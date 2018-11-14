North Korea says it's testing 'cutting-edge' weapons

North Korea is developing and testing modern strategic weapons, state media outlets announced on Friday.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "inspected the testing of a newly developed high-tech tactical weapon at the Academy of National Defense Science," the state broadcaster said.

The weapon was not described, but the test was reportedly successful.

The test gave Kim "great satisfaction" and he said it marked "a groundbreaking turning point in strengthening the fighting power of our military," KCNA news agency said.

The incident marked the first official report of a weapons test by North Korea since it began talks with Washington over its nuclear and missile program.

Pyongyang has tentatively agreed with Washington not to develop nuclear or ballistic missile weapons. The latest weapons test did not appear to be either of those, however the development highlights the fragility of the agreement and could influence stalled diplomacy talks between the countries.

After the reported weapons test, the US State Department said it was "confident" the process remained on track.

"At the Singapore Summit, President Trump and Chairman Kim made a number of commitments regarding final, fully verified denuclearisation and creating a brighter future for North Korea," a statement said.

"We are talking with the North Koreans about implementing all of those commitments. We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled."

US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday President Donald Trump will likely meet Kim for a second summit early in 2019, building on the Singapore summit.

