News

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea in latest apparent test

North Korea has launched a projectile into the sea in what appears to be its fourth missile launch in March alone. Pyongyang has continued to carry out missile tests despite a UN ban and US sanctions.

North Korea's state news agency KCNA released an image of a suspected missile fired on on March 22, 2020

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" into the Sea of Japan off its east coast on Saturday, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

If the North Korean launch on Saturday is confirmed to be a ballistic missile, it will be the fourth missile test this month. The isolated state has continued to carry out military drills despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Early indications from the Japanese Coast Guard reported by Reuters news agency point to a missile launch.

On March 21, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

Read more: Is North Korea hiding a coronavirus outbreak?

According to analysts at 38 North, a Washington-based think tank, that launch involved two KN-24 ballistic missiles that reached a height of 50 kilometers (35 miles) and traveled roughly 410 kilometers (250 miles).

North Korea is conducting military drills this month, which are frequently overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang frequently launches missiles in defiance of a United Nations missile test ban and US-led sanctions over its weapons programs.

The US and North Korea continue to be deadlocked in negotiations over ending Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons.

wmr/rs (AFP, Reuters)

