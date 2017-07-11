North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Seoul's military

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
North Korea fired a missile into the East Sea just days after its last missile test and ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to South Korea.
South Korea's military said on Wednesday that its northern neighbor had fired a missile towards its eastern waters.
"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, with no further details being given.
The reported missile launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired another missile into its eastern waters and also comes ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to South Korea on Thursday.
The US and South Korea are currently conducting military drills off the east coast in a show of force against the North.
