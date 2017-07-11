 North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Seoul′s military | News | DW | 28.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Seoul's military

North Korea fired a missile into the East Sea just days after its last missile test and ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to South Korea.

DW News Breaking

South Korea's military said on Wednesday that its northern neighbor had fired a missile towards its eastern waters.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,"  Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, with no further details being given.

The reported missile launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired another missile into its eastern waters and also comes ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to South Korea on Thursday.

The US and South Korea are currently conducting military drills off the east coast in a show of force against the North.

kb/sms (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

North Korea nuclear threat looms over Kamala Harris's visit to Asia

As the US Vice President prepares to visit South Korea, Washington warns that North Korea could carry out a nuclear test while she is there. Pyongyang continues to ratchet up tensions with ballistic missile tests.  

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea, Seoul says

South Korean officials said Pyongyang has fired an unidentified ballistic missile. The test came as a US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for joint military exercises.  

Advertisement