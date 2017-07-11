 North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul′s military | News | DW | 28.09.2022

News

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea just days after its last missile test and ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to South Korea.

A file picture of a North Korean missile launch

The reported launches come ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Seoul

South Korea's military said on Wednesday that it had "detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang," towards its eastern waters.

"Our military has reinforced monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the United States," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The reported missile launches come just days after Pyongyang fired another missile into its eastern waters and also comes ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to South Korea on Thursday.

Harris is set to hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol along with other senior officials and also due to visit the with North Korea.

The US and South Korea are currently conducting military drills off the east coast in a show of force against the North.

Four days of joint exercises began on Monday involving the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. 

kb/sms (AFP, AP)

