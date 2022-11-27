  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile
Kim Jong Un described Hwasong-17, a new type of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile, as 'the world's strongest strategic weapon'Image: KCNA/KNS/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea aims for world's strongest nuclear force

14 minutes ago

North Korea's "ultimate goal" is having the world's strongest nuclear force, according to the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K8f7

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force, state media reported on Sunday.

According to Kim, building a nuclear force to protect North Korea and its people is "the greatest and most important revolutionary cause, and its ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century."

Kim made the comments on Saturday as he promoted dozens of officials involved in the recent test of a Hwasong-17, a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which he described as "the world's strongest strategic weapon."

North Korean scientists have made a "wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles," Kim said, without elaborating.

N Korea launches suspected long-range missile

'Heroic' missile

Meanwhile, North Korea's powerful Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly awarded the Hwasong-17 missile the title of "DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class," KCNA reported in another statement, using the initials of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"(The missile) clearly proved before the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the U.S. imperialists and fully demonstrated its might as the most powerful ICBM state," KCNA said.

Capable of reaching the US mainland, the launch of the Hwasong-17 prompted Washington to call for a United Nations Security Council statement to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests.

North Korea marks 'Victory Day'

Tensions on Korean Peninsula

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ICBMs and other ballistic missiles that, depending on their design, can be armed with a nuclear warhead.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula is currently very tense. Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a string of missile tests in the past few weeks. The most recent launch of a suspected ICBM earlier this month was met with international criticism.

North Korea is currently testing missiles at an unusually high rate. Observers fear that Pyongyang's first nuclear test in years is imminent.

dh/sri (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Locals help transfer humanitarian aid across a collapsed bridge near Novopetrivka, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson region

Ukraine updates: Kyiv marks Soviet-era famine as war rages

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

ConflictsNovember 25, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

DW Videostill | Indien Hitzewelle

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Politics20 hours ago36:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Cityscape of Cologne with the cathedral in the foreground

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

ReligionNovember 25, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Russland, Moskau | LGBT-Kundgebung

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

PoliticsNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Journalists Niloofar Hamedi (l) and Elahe Mohammadi

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Press Freedom18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

DW Videostill | Mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage