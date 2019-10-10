Nobel Prizes for Literature awarded to Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke

In the double annoucement on Thursday, the Swedish Academy lauded Tokarczuk's "narrative imagination" and "encyclopedic passion," honoring Handke, in turn, for "an influential work" that explores "the periphery and the specificity of human experience."

In the history of the Nobel Prize for Literature, 2018 was truly not a good year. Allegations of sexual harassment, rape, corruption, breach of confidentiality — month after month the scandals surrounding the Swedish Academy kept coming. By the end of the year, the once venerable literary institution had almost torn itself apart with publicly fought battles.

The Academy's arguably most serious crisis was triggered by revelations about Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of former committee member Katarina Frostenson. At least 18 women came forward with assault claims against Arnault. In one case, he was convicted of rape. As a result of the self-destructive handling of the scandal, a series of resignations of the original 18-member committee followed, which left the organization unable to function due to understaffing. Eventually, it was announced that the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature had been cancelled.

'There are bruises'

After the dust settled, a large number of new members — Swedish writers, translators and philosophers — were carefully selected, the last of them in May of this year. Swedish King Carl Gustaf changed the statutes to allow this, as the former academy members had actually been elected for life. "It has been painful. There are bruises," admitted Mats Malm at the Gothenburg Book Fair. The literary historian and translator is one of the new members and now also the permanent secretary of the Academy, following his predecessor Sara Danius' resignation. Also new this year are five external consultants, writers, literary critics and translators, who will bring a breath of fresh air to the decision-making process in 2019.

Double award

In order for the Swedish Academy to regain confidence, two prizes have now been awarded: one retroactively for 2018 and another for 2019.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



Malm's predecessor Danius thinks that presenting two awards is a mistake. Out of respect for the people who were sexually assaulted, one should not try to now make good by rewarding the 2018 prize. "By not doing so, one would then be able to remember that something had actually happened," the Swedish literary scholar said on Swedish television in March 2019.

Speculation and odds

The names of the nominees traditionally remain under lock and key for 50 years. According to information from the German Press Agency (DPA), we at least now know the number of candidates for each year: 194 for 2018 and 189 for 2019.