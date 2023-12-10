Nobel winner Mohammadi blasts Iran's 'tyrannical' regime

The Iranian activist's twins accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of their mother, who they have not seen for nine years. Mohammadi is currently in Tehran's notorious Evin prison for "spreading propaganda."

Human rights activist Narges Mohammadi described the Iranian regime as "tyrannical" on Sunday in a speech delivered by her children, who accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in her absence.

Mohammadi, who has fought against the compulsory wearing of the hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has been in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since 2021.

She was therefore unable to collect the award, which was handed out at a ceremony in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. An empty chair remained on stage throughout the ceremony, highlighting Mohammadi's absence.

Due to imprisonment in Tehran's Evin prison, Mohammadi was unable to attend the prize ceremony on Sunday Image: Fredrik Varfjell/AP Photo/picture alliance

Smuggled letter out of prison

Her 17-year-old twins Ali and Kiana, both living in exile in France since 2015, received the award on her behalf and read out a speech she managed to smuggle out of her prison cell.

"I am a Middle Eastern woman, and come from a region which, despite its rich civilization, is now trapped amid war, the fire of terrorism, and extremism," she said in a message that was written "behind the high, cold walls of a prison."

"The Iranian people will dismantle obstruction and despotism through their persistence. Have no doubt — this is certain," she added.

Mohammadi has been arrested and convicted several times in recent decades. She is currently serving multiple sentences amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment. Her twin children have not seen their mother for almost nine years.

"Personally I'm rather pessimistic," Kiana Mohammadi told reporters, while her brother Ali gave a brighter outlook, saying he remained "optimistic," despite his mother's plight.

Hunger strike

On Saturday, Narges Mohammadi posted on an Instagram page managed by friends that she had embarked upon a three-day hunger strike.

"On the day of the Nobel Prize ceremony, I want to be the voice of Iranians protesting against injustice and oppression," the 51-year-old posted.

Other Nobel Prize winners for Literature, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics will also be recognized on Sunday at a separate ceremony in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

The winners, who were announced in October, are recognized on the anniversary of the death of prize founder Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist who invented dynamite.

jsi/nm (dpa, AFP, Reuters)