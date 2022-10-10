 Nobel Prize: Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig win 2022 award for economics | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.10.2022

Business

Nobel Prize: Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig win 2022 award for economics

Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics "for research on banks and financial crises."

Illustration Nobelpreis Wirtschaft

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday named Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig as the winners of this year's Nobel economics award.

It said the US-based trio won the award "for research on banks and financial crises." 

This is a developing story...