Nobel Prize: Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig win 2022 award for economics

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics "for research on banks and financial crises."
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday named Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig as the winners of this year's Nobel economics award.
It said the US-based trio won the award "for research on banks and financial crises."
This is a developing story...