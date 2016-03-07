Visit the new DW website

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

In a career spanning six decades, he was one of the most influential conductors of the 20th and early 21st centuries.

The cellist, conductor, music researcher and author was a pioneer of historic performance practice. Initiating a sweeping revolution in the performance style of baroque, classical and Romantic music, Harnoncourt pursued his aesthetic goals first with period instrument ensembles and later as a guest conductor of several renowned orchestras.