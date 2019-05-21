 Niki Lauda, one of Formula One′s greatest drivers, has died | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.05.2019

Sports

Niki Lauda, one of Formula One's greatest drivers, has died

Niki Lauda, dead at the age of 70, was a successful Formula One driver, aviation entrepreneur, television F1 pundit, and more recently the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Niki Lauda after his accident in 1976

Andreas Nikolaus "Niki" Lauda was born in Vienna on February 22, 1949 as the son of wealthy industrialist Ernst-Peter Lauda and his wife Elsabeth.

Lauda developed an interest in racing at an early age, something that didn't meet with his family's approval. Without their support, he used the Lauda name, which was already famous in Austria, to convince a number of banks to give him enough funds in the form of loans to launch his racing career.

His first race came as a 19-year-old in Austria, where he drove a Mini Cooper S 1300 to second place in a hill-climbing race.

His first race in a Formula One car came in August, 1971 when he was in the driver's seat for March-Ford. However, he did not complete the race. His first success came at the 1973 Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished in third place for the British BRM team. It was after this performance that Enzo Ferrari offered him a contract for the 1974 season.

His first victory came at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jarama in April, 1974, but he failed to finish a number of races, which prevented him from taking his first drivers' title. This came one year later, after Ferrari had further developed the car to the reliable 312T.

  • Vettel celebrates his German Grand Prix win in July 2013. (Photo: Reuters. )

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Boy wonder no longer

    When Sebastian Vettel won his first F1 title in 2010, aged 23, he became the youngest champion in history. Nobody has wrenched the crown from him since. Invariably quick in qualifying, and on race day, Vettel and his Red Bull team make up F1's new dynasty. Vettel is one of just three drivers to win four titles in a row; and the German's succeeding at a faster rate even than his boyhood hero...

  • Michael Schumacher after his win in Kuala Lumpur 2004 Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    The Lord of the Records, at least for now

    Seven world championships, 91 race wins, 155 podium finishes: Even if the identity of F1's "best" driver ever is up for debate, Michael Schumacher is the most successful. Not only did he bring the F1 title back home to Ferrari after 21 barren years, he gave the Scuderia five in a row. Germany waited more than 50 years for its first F1 champion - then these two came along, one after the other.

  • Der Argentinier Juan Manuel Fangio im Mercedes-Silberpfeil. Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Slow to start, quick to succeed

    Meet the third and final racer ever to win four F1 championships in a row (1954-57). Nobody succeeded as swiftly as Juan Manuel Fangio, who became known as 'Maestro'. The Argentine only made it to Europe and Formula One aged 37. In just 51 career F1 races, Fangio won 24, was on pole 28 times and set 23 fastest laps. Two of his titles were under German colors, in the old Mercedes Silver Arrows.

  • Jim Clark of Scotland, holds the winners trophy and watches as champagne is poured into it after he had won the first Australian race of the 1968 Tasman Cup Series at Surfer's Paradise, Queensland, Australia, on Feb. 14, 1968. (AP Photo)

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Farmer first, swift, smooth Scot second

    James, Jim or Jimmy Clark boasted speed, consistency and mechanical sympathy - of crucial importance in his notoriously fast but flimsy Lotus - in equal measure. The 1963 and 65 champion Clark died when he crashed into a forested runoff area at the old Hockenheim circuit in 1968. He was 32. At Clark's request, his grave lists him as a farmer first, then an F1 champion and Indianapolis 500 winner.

  • Jackie Stewart beim Grand Prix USA 1971. Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Scotland's champion of safety

    Modern race drivers still alive to tell tales of their careers should perhaps send three-time champion Jackie Stewart a birthday card on June 11. Back when many in the pits were cavalier - at best - about driver deaths, the tenacious Scot organized the drivers and began dragging F1 out of the Dark Ages. He lost many friends on the way; countryman Clark and teammate Francois Cevert in particular.

  • Jochen Rindt, French Grand Prix, Clermont-Ferrand, 6th July 1969. The Austrian Lotus driver wearing Piers Courage's helmet, in preference to his own full face variety. He retired from the race suffering from double vision.

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    F1's posthumous champion

    Jochen Rindt was not alive to claim his 1970 world title, having died at a Monza practice session that year. Flamboyant behind the wheel, the Mainz-born driver who raced under Austrian colors is perhaps most famed for overtaking four cars in a single corner at Silverstone in 1969. Numerically the least successful on our list, the 28-year-old might have raced - and won - for another decade.

  • Jack Brabham bei einem Formel-1-Rennen 1969. Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Brabham in a 'Brabham'

    In the space of a 15-year career, "Black Jack" Brabham won three titles. Back-to-back crowns at the wheel of a Cooper were impressive enough in 1959 and 60, but Brabham's 1966 triumph wins him a unique place in history. He won the title driving for his own Brabham team - a feat attempted by several F1 driver entrepreneurs of the era, but achieved by just the one.

  • Nelson Piquet beim Formel-1-Grand Prix 1983 in Monaco. Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    The provocateur

    Many F1 fans who missed Nelson Piquet's career have still seen footage of his track-side punch-up with Eliseo Salazar after a 1982 crash - to the BBC commentary line: "And take that! Oh my goodness," from the voice of F1, Murray Walker. A fiercely bright lover of mind games, Piquet probably did win more races than friends in F1, taking two of his three titles with Bernie Ecclestone at Brabham.

  • Niki Lauda und Alain Prost bei der Siegerehrung nach dem Grand Prix in Estoril in Portugal. - Foto: dpa-pa

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    A man of his own mind

    Few F1 drivers stuck to their guns quite as fiercely as Niki Lauda. Austrian Lauda returned to the cockpit just weeks after a life-threatening crash in 1976. But having made this sacrifice, he then withdrew from the title-deciding race because he thought the soaking conditions were unsafe. And Lauda later did what even Schumacher could not - returning from retirement to win a third title in 1984.

  • Flash-Galerie Formel 1 Legenden Ayrton Senna

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    The fastest of them all?

    Prost's great rival, Brazil's great hero, and F1's last - and ever so great - loss. Many fans pick Ayrton Senna as their "best" driver ever. A charismatic philanthropist and devout Christian out of the car but an uncompromising bully behind the wheel, Senna was loved and hated in equal measure in his prime. In 1994, Michael Schumacher dedicated his first title to Senna, killed at round 3 in Imola.

  • Alain post, pictured in 2011 in Abu Dhabi.

    The most successful Formula One drivers of all time

    Le professeur, Alain Prost

    Lauda's last teammate, Alain Prost, won four titles between 1985 and '93. The curly-haired Frenchman with fluent English but an out-raaa-jous acc-cent was nicknamed "le professeur" in every language. It was a badge of honor and shame: both praising his error-free driving and criticizing his tendency to play by the numbers rather than go all out for the win. Only Schumacher has won more races.

    Author: Mark Hallam


Life-threatening Nürburgring crash

Lauda started the 1976 season as F1's most dominant driver, winning four of the first eight races, finishing off the podium just once. Then came the German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, where Lauda suffered a horrific life-threatening crash. On the second lap, Lauda's Ferrari slid off the track, crashing into an embankment and burst into flames. Several other drivers rushed to his aid but by the time they were able to pull him from the wreckage, he had suffered severe burns to his head and inhaled toxic gases that damaged his lungs. He had reconstructive surgery done to allow his eyelids to function properly, but had been literally scarred for life and would wear a baseball cap in public for the rest of his life as a result.

Despite the horrific accident, and far from fully recovered, Lauda returned to the cockpit after missing just two races, finishing fourth at the Italian Grand Prix. However, his injuries took their toll and he lost the 1976 drivers' title to British McLaren driver James Hunt by a single point. However, he bounced back and won the title in 1977.

First retirement

The following two years, with the Brabham-Alfa Romeo team, were largely unsuccessful and towards the end of the 1979 season he retired, choosing instead to focus on running his charter airline, Lauda Air.

A third drivers' title

Three years later, he returned to race for McLaren, wining the third race of the season, the 1982 Long Beach Grand Prix. Lauda failed to win a race in 1983, but in 1984 he took his third and final drivers' title – by a half point over teammate Alain Prost, the smallest margin of victory in Formula One history.  Lauda retired as a driver for good after a poor 1985 season.

In his post-driving career, Lauda went on to serve in a number roles in F1, first serving as a consultant to Ferrari from 1993, before moving on to spend 18 months as the team principal of Jaguar. Most recently he was the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

He also spent several years as a pundit on German private broadcaster RTL's coverage of Formula One races.

His 1976 battle with James Hunt for the drivers' title was depicted on the big screen in the 2013 film Rush.

