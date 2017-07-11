Nike leaves Russian market permanently over Ukraine war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US sportswear giant will close its stores and websites in Russia. The retailer joins a growing list of companies that have pulled out of Russia over Ukraine.
Nike on Thursday announced that it will exit the Russian market for good. The company had already temporarily closed stores in the days following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market... The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement.
more to come...
asw/rt (AFP, Reuters)