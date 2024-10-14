Nigeria's twins festival celebrates multiple births
The self-proclaimed "twins capital of the world", Igbo-Ora in Nigeria, has once again celebrated its high rate of multiple births. And numerous small and large twin couples, each dressed identically, were there.
One pose please: Say cheese!
With loud music, lots of pageantry, talent shows and even a royal visit, hundreds of people gathered in Igbo-Ora in south-western Nigeria at the weekend to celebrate their twins. "There is hardly a family here in Igbo-Ora that doesn't have a set of twins at home," said Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle. He is the supreme ruler of Yewaland in Nigeria and a twin himself.
Little stars take center stage
Even the very youngest children can attend the festival and always cause a stir with their coordinated and colorful outfits. Twins are revered in Yoruba culture and their first names are traditionally fixed, Taiwo means "the one who tastes the world" for the eldest child and Kehinde means "the one who came after" for the second-born.
Successful event
When the festival began on Saturday, the city was transformed into a sea of cheers and joy. Traditional dance groups created an exuberant atmosphere. A red carpet was ceremoniously rolled out on the festival site, over which numerous twins — big and small — proudly entered, while many more twins watched on from the stands.
High-ranking visitors at the celebrations
In addition to the Yewaland ruler, many other important representatives also took part. Anyone walking through Igbo-Ora will often see pairs of twins. While the global twin rate is around 12 per 1,000 births, studies show that it is around 45 per 1,000 in Igbo-Ora.
The mystery of the high twin rate
There are various explanations for the frequency of twins. Many inhabitants attribute it to diet, especially okra leaves and amala (cassava flour). However, experts are skeptical and say that there is no proven link between diet and the high twin rate.
Well-established twins
Everyone in the city agrees that the many twins are a blessing — all the more so this year when Nigeria is struggling with one of the worst economic crises in a generation.
All generations represented
The festival welcomes twins of all ages. The celebration of twins is "rooted in traditional religious beliefs," said Taiwo Ojewale, research fellow for Yoruba culture at the University of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.
A gift from God
Suliat Mobolaji gave birth to twins eight months ago. Since then, she says, her family has been showering her with gifts. "It has changed my life," said the 30-year-old, who holds a son in each arm. "You can't give birth to twins and remain down on your luck. It's a gift from God."