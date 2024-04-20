Nigerian chess champion breaks record in 60-hour marathon

Tunde Onakoya played chess non-stop for 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square and is looking to raise money for children in need across the African continent.

Nigerian Chess champion Tunde Onakoya looks to have broken the world record for the longest chess marathon, managing to play unbeaten for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square.

Onakoya, who is a child education advocate, bettered the Guinness World Record of over 56 hours in an effort to raise funds for underprivileged children.

'I just couldn't give up on them' — Nigerian chess supremo

An enthusiastic crowd of supporters was there to cheer him on as he achieved the remarkable feat on Friday night.

"I can't process a lot of the emotions I feel right now. I don't have the right words for them. But I know we did something truly remarkable," he told AFP.

"(At) 3 am last night, that was the moment I was ready to just give it all up... but Nigerians traveled from all over the world. And they were with me overnight," he said.

"We were singing together and they were dancing together and I couldn't just give up on them," Onakoya added.

The 29-year-old Nigerian chess supremo is hoping to raise $1 million (€ 937,500) for children's education in Africa.

The record attempt began on Wednesday and continued for 60 hours through to 12:40 a.m. early on Saturday morning.

Tunde is the founder of Chess in Slums Africa. The organization aims to support the education of at least 1 million children in slums across the continent.

'Gong of Nigeria's resilience' sounded — Nigerian president

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu congratulated Onakoya in a statement for "setting a new world chess record and sounding the gong of Nigeria's resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity."

The Guinness World Record organization — the global authority on record-breaking achievements — has yet to publicly comment on Onakoya's attempt.

The current record for the longest chess marathon is held by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebo and Sjur Ferkingstad who claimed the title in November 2018.

kb/lo (AFP, AP)