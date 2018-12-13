 Nigerian army lifts ban of UNICEF after spy accusations | News | DW | 15.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nigerian army lifts ban of UNICEF after spy accusations

Nigeria's army has revoked a ban on UNICEF after claiming it had held workshops to train spies for Boko Haram. The group's Islamist insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people since 2009 and left 1.8 million homeless.

A health official measures the arm circumference of a child at a UNICEF Clinic in Dikwa, Nigeria (Getty Images/AFP/F. Plaucheur)

The Nigerian military on Friday lifted a ban on UNICEF operations in the country's northeast, after accusing the aid agency of training "spies" supporting Boko Haram jihadists.

Earlier on Friday the military said the United Nations children's agency had this week held workshops in the northeast city of Maiduguri, where it was training people for "clandestine" activities that were "sabotaging" counterterrorism efforts.

Read more: Nigeria: Another Boko Haram in the making?

The ban was revoked after a meeting between the military and the aid agency late Friday, where there was an "intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians," army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said.

"During the meeting, the Theatre Command admonished the representatives of the organization to desist from activities inimical to Nigeria's national security and capable of undermining the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency," he said in a statement.

Read more: Is Islamic extremism on the rise in Africa?

"The Command also urged UNICEF representatives to ensure they share information with relevant authorities whenever induction or training of new staff is being conducted in the theatre," Nwachukwu said.

Watch video 03:11
Now live
03:11 mins.

Nigeria: no end in sight of Boko Haram killings

Pressure ahead of presidential election

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people since it began in 2009 and has caused a humanitarian crisis in the wider Lake Chad region, where the jihadists have increased attacks in recent months.

The group's violent uprising in northeastern Nigeria has left 1.8 million people homeless and millions dependent on aid for survival.

Read more: Nigeria: No return to normal life for freed girls of Dapchi

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 on promises to end the violence, is under pressure to act as he seeks re-election in February. He has been criticized in the past for claiming the Islamists were "technically defeated."

The Nigerian military has hit out at media reporting casualty figures of the Boko Haram attacks and even threatened legal action against organizations for publishing unofficial death tolls.

Read more: What makes young African Muslims join jihadi groups?

It has also dismissed reports from international human rights organizations that it has committed rights violations and war crimes during its fight against Boko Haram.

UNICEF has not formally commented on the ban, but earlier a UNICEF spokeswoman said the organization was "verifying the information."

law/bw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nigeria sees pre-election resurgence of jihadist attacks

Nigeria's President Buhari staked his political career on defeating Boko Haram. A pre-election resurgence in attacks by jihadists has Nigeria worried. DW looks at what is behind this development. (28.11.2018)  

Is Islamic extremism on the rise in Africa?

Extremists are increasingly shaping the image of Islam in Africa. But despite warnings that Islam is becoming increasingly conservative in Africa, experts say the religion is also becoming more diverse as a whole. (28.05.2017)  

Nigeria: President Buhari says he will seek second term

The announcement brings to end ongoing speculation over whether the 75-year-old incumbent leader would seek re-election. However, not all Nigerians are enthusiastic about a possible second term. (09.04.2018)  

What makes young African Muslims join jihadi groups?

Many young Africans hope that extremist groups will help them escape poverty, hopelessness and frustration. A new United Nations report warns that the problem is getting worse. (12.09.2017)  

Nigeria: Another Boko Haram in the making?

Deadly clashes between government troops and Shiite Muslims have raised fears that another conflict is about to get out of hand in Nigeria. Civil society is calling on the central government not to repeat past mistakes. (30.10.2018)  

Nigeria: No return to normal life for freed girls of Dapchi

Five months ago, Boko Haram kidnapped more than 100 schoolgirls. Four weeks later, the terrorists let the girls go. But for many of them, a self-determined and normal life seems out of reach. A report by Adrian Kriesch. (17.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nigeria: no end in sight of Boko Haram killings  

Related content

Nigeria: no end in sight of Boko Haram killings 27.11.2018

A few months ahead of presidential elections in Nigeria, Boko Haram jihadists have killed dozens of soldiers and civilians in the north of the country. President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire for his failure to defeat the insurgents.

Nigeria Präsident Muhammadu Buhari bei Militär in Maiduguri

Africa Link on Air - 28 November 2018 28.11.2018

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari rallies troops after extremist attacks. Critics calls for support in their fight against Boko Haram +++Journalists unearth how UN covered up peacekeepers killing in DRC+++To bleach or not? Rwanda launches joint effort to confiscate skin bleaching creams

Lagos | Proteste gegen Menschenhandel

AfricaLink on Air - 10 December 2018 10.12.2018

What do human rights mean to our listeners as UN marks 70 years since its declaration?+++Amnesty International calls on ICC to fully probe Boko Haram conflict atrocities+++ Togo opposition accuses government of brutal crackdown after deaths during protests

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 