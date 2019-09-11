Nigeria: Two major fires blaze around market in Lagos

Nigerian firefighters battled flames after what appear to be two independent fires broke out Tuesday morning around the popular Balogun market in central Lagos.

By midday, the fires had engulfed five-story buildings on the edge of the market, with billowing black smoke filling the sky.

Some residents could be seen throwing belongings from windows, while others tried to put out the fire with small buckets of water.

Firefighters tried to contain the flames with a fire truck spraying water onto the blaze.

Head of the Federal Fire Service Ganiyu Olayiwola said the two fires appear to be unrelated.

Balogun is a busy market that spans over many blocks in Nigeria's largest city. It is one of the country's largest markets for colorful Nigerian fabrics and clothes.

Officials say it is as of yet unclear if there are any casualties or how the fire began.

In March, at least 20 people, mostly school children, died in Lagos when a building containing a school, shops, and apartments collapsed.

More information to come...

