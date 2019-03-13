Dozens trapped in Nigeria school building collapse

Emergency crews scrambled overnight Wednesday to rescue dozens of schoolchildren trapped under debris after a three-story building collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Authorities said 37 people have so far been rescued and eight were found dead.

What we know so far:

Up to 100 children could be trapped in the wreckage

The children had been attending an "illegal school" in a residential building

The building was located in the densely-populated Ita-faji area of Lagos

'Parents are anxiously awaiting'

DW's West Africa correspondent Fanny Facsar reported that families were fearful over the fate of the children.

"Parents are anxiously awaiting news about what has happened to their children," said Facsar.

Some children have been rescued from the rubble

Building collapses common

Nigeria has witnessed scores of deaths over collapsed buildings, especially those built illegally.

In 2015, more than 110 people were killed when a six-story building collapsed during a church service. Two years later, another church collapsed in Uyo, killing 60 people.

cw, ls/cmk (AFP, Reuters)