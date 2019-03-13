Dozens trapped in Nigeria school building collapse

A three-story school building has collapsed in a densely populated area of Lagos. At least 37 people have so far been rescued and eight found dead in the rubble.
Emergency crews scrambled overnight Wednesday to rescue dozens of schoolchildren trapped under debris after a three-story building collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Authorities said 37 people have so far been rescued and eight were found dead.
What we know so far:
'Parents are anxiously awaiting'
DW's West Africa correspondent Fanny Facsar reported that families were fearful over the fate of the children.
"Parents are anxiously awaiting news about what has happened to their children," said Facsar.
Building collapses common
Nigeria has witnessed scores of deaths over collapsed buildings, especially those built illegally.
In 2015, more than 110 people were killed when a six-story building collapsed during a church service. Two years later, another church collapsed in Uyo, killing 60 people.
cw, ls/cmk (AFP, Reuters)
