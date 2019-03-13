 Dozens trapped in Nigeria school building collapse | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dozens trapped in Nigeria school building collapse

A three-story school building has collapsed in a densely populated area of Lagos. At least 37 people have so far been rescued and eight found dead in the rubble. 

Rescue workers remove rubble in the search for survivors

Emergency crews scrambled overnight Wednesday to rescue dozens of schoolchildren trapped under debris after a three-story building collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. 

Authorities said 37 people have so far been rescued and eight were found dead. 

Read more: Africa's self-styled prophets and their 'miracles'

What we know so far:

  • Up to 100 children could be trapped in the wreckage
  • The children had been attending an "illegal school" in a residential building
  • The building was located in the densely-populated Ita-faji area of Lagos

'Parents are anxiously awaiting'

DW's West Africa correspondent Fanny Facsar reported that families were fearful over the fate of the children. 

"Parents are anxiously awaiting news about what has happened to their children," said Facsar.

Rescuers hand over a child rescued from the rubble

Some children have been rescued from the rubble

Building collapses common

Nigeria has witnessed scores of deaths over collapsed buildings, especially those built illegally.

In 2015, more than 110 people were killed when a six-story building collapsed during a church service. Two years later, another church collapsed in Uyo, killing 60 people.

Watch video 02:27

Several dead in Lagos building collapse

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

cw, ls/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Africa's self-styled prophets and their 'miracles'

A "resurrection" turned out to be fake, but in keeping with the myriad of wondrous feats Africa's self-styled preachers and prophets claim. Millions are in awe of these "men of God" who claim to cure AIDS or ring up God. (04.03.2019)  

Living in the dark in rural Nigeria

The lack of electricity is pervasive in rural Nigeria, where 90 million people live entirely off the grid. DW's Zaharaddeen Umar asked people in one village in far northern Katsina State how they get by in the dark. (15.12.2018)  

Scores killed after church roof collapses in Nigeria

At least 60 people in Nigeria have been killed after a roof collapsed onto churchgoers. Reports say the building was still under construction. (11.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Several dead in Lagos building collapse  

Related content

Several dead in Lagos building collapse 13.03.2019

Several people have been killed after a building collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos. Rescue officials say scores of people, including children, are feared trapped in the rubble. The top floor of the building housed a private elementary school with about 100 students.

Brasilien Tote bei Amoklauf in Schule in Sao Paulo

Brazil school shooting leaves children dead 13.03.2019

The dead included two teachers and six students. Several other people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries, according to local officials.

Nigeria - dreistöckiges Gebäude in Lagos eingestürzt

AfricaLink on Air - 13 March 2019 13.03.2019

School children trapped as building collapses in Lagos+++Macron arrives in Kenya seeking to reassert France’s influence in the region+++Panic grips S African ruling party ANC following a report highlighting state intelligence abuse under former regime

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  