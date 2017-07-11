 Nigeria suspends Twitter in the country indefinitely | News | DW | 04.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nigeria suspends Twitter in the country indefinitely

Nigeria's information minister said the platform was being used to "undermine" Nigeria, though gave no examples. The US media giant recently deleted a tweet from Nigeria's president for being "abusive" toward minorities.

A lady tries to tweet with a smartphone in Lagos

Nigeria's government indefinitely suspended the operations of US social media giant Twitter, according to a statemement by Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Friday.

He cited "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence"

Though it was not immediately apparent what Mohammed was referring to, Twitter did delete a tweet by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, automatically suspending his account for 12 hours. 

The company labeled Buhari's tweet threatening retaliatory action against the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a pro-Biafran secessionist group blamed for attacks on government and police in Nigeria, as "abusive."  

js/rt /AFP; Reuters)

DW recommends

Africa mulls taxing Big Tech

US tech giants — such as Amazon, Google and Facebook — pay minimal taxes abroad, despite making billions in profits. African user countries no longer want to miss out on the revenue and are discussing digital taxes.  

Advertisement