The attack took place in the state of Yobe. Police said the assailants carried out the attack riding some 50 motorcycles.

At least 100 people were killed in an attack suspected to have been carried out by militant Islamist group Boko Haram in Nigeria, according to local residents.

The attack took place in the Tarmuwa council area of Yobe state as the assailants opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes, while also setting houses on fire.

Local police said more than 50 extremists took part in the attack, armed with rifles and RPGs and riding on each of them on motorcycles.

According to police, Islamist extremist group Boko Haram carried out the attack. Sunday's attack is one of the deadliest in the last year in Yobe.

The group, established in 2009, wants to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law in the region. It is responsible for the deaths of at least 35,000 people, also displacing some two million people.

According to the US-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, some 1,500 people have been killed in the region this year alone.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinbo condemned the attack in a statement. Tinbo, who was elected last year promising to end the conflict with Boko Haram, added justice will be made to those responsible for the attack.

Security analysts said Tinbu's lack of bold steps to tackle the killings results in the problems he inherited, such as the lack of resources and manpower, remain.

