Nigeria: President Tinubu announces death of army chief

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja had not been seen in public in nearly two months. He is known for leading the Nigerian troops through a critical period in the fight against Islamist extremists.

Nigeria's army chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who led soldiers through a critical period in the fight against Islamist extremists Boko Haram, has died, President Bola Tinubu has announced in a statement.

In a statement posted on X by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to Lagbaja's family. President Tinubu "wishes Lt General Lagbaja eternal peace and honors his significant contributions to the nation," the statement read.

Lagbaja, who was 56, "passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness," the statement added.

Crucial moment in one of Africa's longest wars on militancy

Lagbaja was appointed by Tinubu as Chief of Army Staff in June, 2023. He had not been seen in public for nearly two months. Two weeks ago, the Nigerian army denied Lagbaja's death.

He has already been replaced by Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, whom Tinubu appointed in an acting capacity last week.

Lagbaja's death comes at a critical period as Nigeria continues to fight one of Africa's longest wars on militancy in its northeastern region, where Boko Haram launched an insurgency 15 years ago.

The violent attacks have subsided in recent years. Yet, analysts say extremists in the region have sought to recruit more fighters and consolidate their strongholds in the Lake Chad basin.

Lagbaja put discipline and professionalism in the army at the top of his agenda as he sought to rebrand an institution often accused of mistreating civilians and extrajudicial killings in conflict zones.

jsi/rmt (AP, DW sources)