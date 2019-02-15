Nigeria postpones presidential, parliamentary elections

Just hours before polls were scheduled to open, Nigeria's electoral commission on Saturday postponed presidential and parliamentary elections for one week.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu said, "Proceeding with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible." He added that the commission has decided to reschedule the presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

"This was a difficult decision to take but necessary for successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our

democracy," Mahmood Yakubu said.

Read more: 2019 Nigeria election — What you need to know

Officials met late Friday and in the early hours of Saturday to discuss a lack of voting materials in some communities.

Both major parties — the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party — blamed the other for orchestrating the delay as a way of manipulating the vote.

On Friday authorities also found at least 66 bodies in eight towns in Kaduna state.

Nigeria also postponed its previous presidential elections in 2011 and 2015 due to security issues and logistics problems.

73 candidates — two favorites

A total of 73 candidates are in the running for the presidency, but it is almost certain to come down to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari was elected president in 2015 on a wave of optimism after years of graft allegations at the hands of Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Buhari took office in 2015 but many believe he did not keep the promises he made

Read more: Opinion: Nigeria's Buhari has failed to deliver

But many Nigerians believe he has failed to live up to his initial campaign promises — which included cracking down on rampant corruption — meaning his chances of reelection are far from certain. More recently the 76-year-old has been battling rumors over his prolonged ill-health, with some doubting his capacity to continue in his role.

But Abubakar also has his own share of baggage. This is his fifth attempt at the presidency on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, having previously been a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and the Action Congress (AC). The 72-year-old businessman-turned-politician has been implicated in a number of corruption scandals over the years.

Young voters frustrated with lack of choice

Over half of all registered voters are aged between 18 and 55, however, Nigerians are once again facing a choice betweentwo aging candidates who have long been a part of the country's political elite.

Watch video 02:14 Now live 02:14 mins. Share Increasing poverty in Nigeria Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DLWq Young Nigerians suffer from extreme poverty

"It's about time these old people go," said 23-year-old university graduate Modibbo Sadiq.

Corruption and security key concerns

Buhari has been criticized for failing to stem the Boko Haram insurgency in the country's remote northeast and his anti-corruption efforts have been described as only targeting the opposition.

There are also concerns over potential vote-rigging, which has marred previous elections in Nigeria. Both parties have accused the other of attempting to buy votes.

im, law/sms (AFP, Reuters)