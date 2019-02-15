Nigeria postpones presidential election

Nigerian election officials said they would postpone presidential elections scheduled for Saturday by one week. The head of the electoral commission said the delay was needed to ensure free and fair elections.
Just hours before polls were scheduled to open, Nigeria's electoral commission on Saturday postponed presidential and parliamentary elections for one week.
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu said "proceeding with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible," and that "consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule to Saturday, February 23, 2019."
Officials met in the early hours of Saturday to discuss a lack of voting materials in some communities.
On Friday authorities also found at least 66 bodies in eight towns in Kaduna state.
