Nigeria: Lion kills zookeeper at university

The late zookeeper had been taking care of the lion since its birth nine years ago. The university said it was trying to determine the cause of the accident.

A zookeeper at the Obafemi Awolowo University in southwestern Nigeria has died after being attacked by a male lion he had been looking after for nearly a decade.

Olabode Olawuyi was feeding the lion when the incident happened. Another staff member working at the zoo was also injured, local media reported.

What else do we know about the incident?

A university spokesperson was cited by the German dpa news agency as saying that Olawuyi's colleagues tried to save him, but he had already been badly injured.

"The aggressive lion was euthanized," the university said. It added that an investigation into the cause of the accident had been launched.

Unconfirmed reports from local media suggested Olawuyi had left the lion's cage open while attempting to feed it.

Olawuyi had managed the university zoo for a decade and had been taking care of the lion in question since its birth nine years ago.

Nigeria's Green Fingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/nm (with dpa)