Nigeria labor unions suspend indefinite strike

The planned strike over rising living costs has been suspended for 30 days after the Nigerian government offered a package of concessions.

The government has offered a package of measures to cushion the blow from its economic reforms.

The concessions include a temporary wage hike for government workers, a three-month income subsidy for 15 million poor households and holding back a value-added tax on diesel.

The unions have called off the strike for 30 days, in lieu of the measures and as negotiations continue, including on a new minimum wage for all Nigerian workers.

"After 30 days if these issues are not implemented… it will show bad faith on the side of government," said Joe Ajaero, the leader of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the country's largest federation.

Reforms and rising costs

Since becoming president in May, Tinubu has terminated a fuel subsidy and liberalized the naira currency as part of economic reforms which officials say are painful but required to resuscitate Africa's largest economy.

Following the measures, fuel costs have tripled and inflation in the country is at 25%.

NLC, along with the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday as the government warned that the action could damage the economy.

The two unions, which represent labor movements for industries from aviation workers and nurses to teachers and bankers, had previously gone on strike in August.

Government offices, businesses and markets across capital Abuja had remained closed for a day. However, in the economic capital of Lagos, the action saw mixed response from businesses.

dvv/jsi (AFP, Reuters)