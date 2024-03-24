  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
CrimeNigeria

Nigeria: Hundreds of kidnapped schoolchildren released

March 24, 2024

The children had been kidnapped two weeks ago from their school in Kaduna. It comes as more and more criminal gangs in the area turn to abductions to seek out large ransoms.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e4Dx
An empty classroom in Kuriga
The children were kiddnapped from their school in Kuriga, in the state of KadunaImage: Haidar Umar/AFP

More than 250 kidnapped schoolchildren were released in northern Nigeria on Sunday after they were abducted two weeks ago.

The mass kidnapping of 287 students in Kuriga, in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, was the first mass abduction in the West African country since 2021.

"The abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed," Kaduna Governor Uba Sani said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is indeed a day of joy," he added.

Children released ahead of ransom deadline

The children were released days before a deadline to pay a $690,000 (€635,000) ransom.

Ransoms are commonly paid for kidnappings in Nigeria, but it is rare for officials to admit to payments.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had previously vowed to rescue the children "without paying a dime."

School abductions spotlight Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Abductions in Nigeria were first carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram, which kidnapped 276 students from a girls' school in Chibok in 2014. Some of the girls have still not been freed.

Since then, the tactic has been widely adopted by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, without ideological affiliation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Kaduna kidnapping.

However, two people with extensive knowledge of the security crisis in northern Nigeria told the Associated Press that the identities of the kidnappers are known and that they are hiding in the forest.

zc/lo (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid being kidnapped

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid being kidnapped

In northern Nigeria, hundreds of children have been abducted from school in recent years. No longer wanting to take risks, many parents have stopped sending their children to school. They'd rather risk them dropping out.
CrimeApril 13, 2023
Symbolbild Entführung Schüler Nigeria

Nigeria: Kidnappings on the rise

Nigeria: Kidnappings on the rise

Kidnapping in Nigeria has evolved into a security threat that feeds a vast network of criminal and Islamist groups. In northwest Nigeria gunmen recently kidnapped more than 280 students. Who carries out the abductions and what do they want?
CrimeMarch 12, 202401:20 min