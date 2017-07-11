Nigeria: Gunmen free hundreds of inmates in jailbreak

A gang of heavily armed gunmen stormed a state prison in Oyo state in southwestern Nigeria on Friday. During the attack more than 800 inmates were freed.

According to authorities the gunmen exchanged fire with prison officers and used dynamite to blast a hole in one of the facility's walls. Its understood more than 200 escapees had been rearrested

Police are expected to provide further details about the incident.

More to follow…

