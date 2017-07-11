Nigeria: Gunmen free hundreds of inmates in jailbreak

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The third such major attack this year in Nigeria resulted in over 800 inmates being freed from a state prison. Police have since managed to rearrest more than 200 escapees.
A gang of heavily armed gunmen stormed a state prison in Oyo state in southwestern Nigeria on Friday. During the attack more than 800 inmates were freed.
According to authorities the gunmen exchanged fire with prison officers and used dynamite to blast a hole in one of the facility's walls. Its understood more than 200 escapees had been rearrested
Police are expected to provide further details about the incident.
