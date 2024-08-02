Nigeria: Curfews in place amid reports of deaths at protests

Violent protests that left several dead were met with 24-hour curfews on Friday. Thousands took to the streets in demonstrations dubbed "day of rage" against alleged bad governance.

Police were on high alert on Friday in Nigeria, a day after clashes broke out between protesters and police forces in some cities in Nigeria.

At least 13 people have been reported killed in the cost-of-living protests, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

Local media reported varying death tolls, with The Punch saying that up to 17 people had been killed.

The inspector general of police had the count much lower — with a toll of just three — as of early Friday morning.

Violent clashes between police and protesters in Nigeria

Police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital Abuja and the northern city of Kano on Thursday, where looting was also reported.

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the northern state of Kano, the second-largest in the country, after the looting of government and public properties.

The demonstrations were expected to continue on Friday.

The protests, under the slogan "#EndBadGovernanceInNigeria," come amid soaring inflation and public anger of policy's made by President Bola Tinubu's government.

rm/ab (Reuters, AP)