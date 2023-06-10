  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald Trump
EU asylum policy
Climate change
Rule of LawNigeria

Nigeria arrests suspended Central Bank governor Emefiele

8 minutes ago

Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended from his post as governor of Nigeria's Central Bank on Friday, has been detained by the country's security services. He served in the post for nearly a decade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SQaI
Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, smiles as he looks into the camera during a meeting
Godwin Emefiele was suspended from his post Friday evening and arrested on Saturday Image: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) announced that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the country's central bank, was detained on Saturday.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons," read a statement released by the agency Saturday.

Emefiele, who served as governor of the bank for nine years, had been removed from his post on Friday evening by Nigeria's recently installed president, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who came to power in late May after a contested February vote, was elected on the promise of reforming the country. On Friday evening, his office said Emefiele had been suspended as part of an, "ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the banking sector."

What led to Emefiele's arrest?

The DSS attempted to arrest Emefiele in December under suspicion of terrorism funding and other economic crimes, yet a court blocked it from doing so for lack of proof. It is unclear whether Emefiele's Saturday arrest was the result of new findings.

Emefiele had been roundly criticized for a number of decisions made while running the Central Bank of Africa's largest economy, most recently for the replacement of old currency with new notes in an attempt to crack down on corruption as well as cash ransom payments to kidnappers.

The move led to a shortage of cash in the continent's most-populous country.

The bank's decision to print and lend money to the Nigerian central government was also a point of contention as it added heavily to the country's high inflation, which stood at 22% in April.

Emefiele was immediately replaced by Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, a deputy governor.

Emefiele had challenged Tinubu for the presidential nomination

A powerful figure in his post at the top of the Central Bank, Emefiele also challenged Tinubu in party primaries to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the office of the presidency.

For his part, Tinubu's tenure as president got off to a rocky start when he immediately slashed long-established fuel subsidies on the day he was inaugurated. Fuel prices rose sharply on the news.

He also took over a series of serious economic challenges including record debt, shortages of foreign exchange currencies, a weak naira, high inflation and patchy electricity supply.

js/msh (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address in early June

Ukraine: Zelenskyy says counteroffensive actions 'underway'

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People with fuel canisters wait in line at a petrol station.

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Society3 hours ago03:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Closeup of a uniformed soldier in combat gear standing in front of an Airbus A400M plane

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

ConflictsJune 9, 202305:36 min
More from Germany

Europe

A clam digger walks through the wet sand.

Spain's 'peasant farmers of the sea'

Spain's 'peasant farmers of the sea'

Nature and Environment4 hours ago7 images
More from Europe

Middle East

People gather to collect water in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and Justice8 hours ago01:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Soldiers and volunteers pose for a photo with the four Indigenous siblings who were missing after a deadly plane crash in Colombia's Solano jungle.

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Society11 hours ago01:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage